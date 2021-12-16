Travel | end of the year | New Year: Restrictions, protocols and everything you can do if you go to New York, Cancun or Barcelona | tourism | covid 19 | pcr tests | ARE

According to the criteria of Know more

There is a 2021 that we will all remember for being the second year of the pandemic caused by the COVID-19. It has been a difficult year, with its ups and downs, but thanks to the massive vaccination of citizens, a light of hope has been opened so that this plague that has taken millions of people can be controlled. Therefore, that end of the year, a great reason to celebrate is that we are still alive.

There are many ways to do it. The most recurrent is traveling the world. Whether because of Kabbalah or because everything just came together, thousands of people spend the holidays getting to know new cities, letting themselves be carried away by their traditions to welcome a new year. Within the wide range of destinations, some of the busiest are Barcelona, ​​New York, Cancun and Guayaquil. However, in the midst of a pandemic, we must take into account a series of sanitary measures, as provided by each country.

Faced with a context of uncertainty due to the appearance of new variants of the coronavirus, it is advisable to inform yourself and respect the provisions presented by the governments of the destination to visit in order to have a comfortable and smooth trip. To fully enjoy these dates and have more information about the requirements for entering and leaving the destination, we recommend visiting the platform enabled by the National Superintendency of Migration (Migrations), in which we will find the requirements of 248 destinations outside our borders.

“December is a key date in the year, in which thousands of people take the opportunity to travel either to return home, reunite with their families and reconnect with their loved ones or to say goodbye to the year from a completely new place “, he says. Agustín Aveiro, Country Manager of Assist Card. “All our services include medical assistance against COVID-19 and are aligned with the health and travel insurance requirements demanded by governments for foreign tourists. In addition, in cases of a positive diagnosis we also cover non-medical contingencies, through our COVID EXTRA service and we have discounts on PCR tests in more than 100 laboratories around the world ”.

Barcelona, ​​Spain)

To enter Spain, passengers must have travel assistance, have a printed proof of vaccination (for example, the original CDC card) or digital (a QR code or that is displayed through a Government application) as well as completing a health check form electronically prior to departure. Once the form is completed, they will receive a QR code that they must present upon arrival.

The list of attractions in this city is long: the Barceloneta beach, the Ciudadela park, the Guell park urban complex, the Barcelona Museum of Contemporary Art, the Gran Teatro del Liceo, among others (Photo: Shutterstock )

Since December 31, 2013, the end of the year in Barcelona is officially celebrated next to the Montjuïc fountain. The celebrations begin at 9:30 p.m. with a pre-show, which together with other proposals allows those present to forget the cold and enjoy the minutes leading up to the New Year. At 11:45 p.m., a performing arts show and fireworks take center stage, to give way to the tradition of the 12 chimes, at which time the 12 grapes are eaten, welcoming the new year. Although there is still no official confirmation on what the activities will be for this 2021, without a doubt, this should be a must in the destinations to celebrate the end of the year parties.

New York, USA).

To enter the United States you must be vaccinated with either Pfizer / BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Sinopharm or Sinovac-Coronavac; and show the corresponding proof of vaccination, having passed at least two weeks after the application of the second dose of any of these vaccines approved by the WHO.

The buildings of Manhattan are seen from the Empire State Building in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)

Living the most important holidays of the year in New York is the dream of many, especially if it is the New Year. The play of lights that completely decorates the city, added to the activities and celebrations that will be resumed from this year, will fill any stay and tourist walk with magic. One of them is the New Year’s Eve ceremony, or also known as Ball Drop, in which a giant ball falls from the roof of One Times Square at midnight, marking the beginning of the New Year. Additionally, fireworks are launched from Central Park and the Statue of Liberty to accompany the celebration.

Salinas (Ecuador)

Located two hours from Guayaquil, Salinas is characterized by organizing end-of-year events highlighting two traditional practices of Ecuador. The first is to place a bill inside the shoe on the 31st and leave it there throughout the day and night. Thus, the next morning, it must be placed in the purse or wallet where it will remain all year. In this way, it is believed that wealth will be attracted for the next 365 days. The second tradition consists of assembling a 10-meter-high doll; with wood, firecrackers, old clothes and others; and burn it to dismiss the bad times and receive the entrance of the new year. This tradition is also characteristic of other South American countries, such as Uruguay and Peru.

Chipipe Beach, in Salinas, has visiting hours: from 6 am to 6:30 pm (Photos: Shutterstock / Getty Images / AFP)

It must be taken into account that to enter Ecuador it is mandatory to present the vaccination card against COVID-19 or present a negative result of the PCR test carried out up to 72 hours before boarding.

Cancun, Mexico)

Although Mexico has not imposed entry restrictions within the framework of the current contingency, a Questionnaire for the identification of risk factors for travelers must be completed, which is used to identify risk factors for COVID-19.

From adventure excursions to enjoying the night in its discos, Cancun is an ideal destination to go as a couple (Photo: Shutterstock)

In Cancun, and in much of the country, from December 16 to 24, locals enjoy the “posadas”, a religious tradition in which the residents make a pilgrimage by candlelight and sing popular songs until they reach the residence where they will spend the rest of the party. They also break a piñata as the Christmas tradition indicates. For New Years, people usually meet on the beaches where they usually organize different theme parties and say goodbye to the year with a fireworks show. Then, it is common to see people wait for the first rays of the sun on January 1 to charge with positive energy and make their wishes for the new year that begins.

