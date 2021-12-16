Travis Scott offered to play for free at Coachella 2022 before being pulled from the lineup

The race of Travis scott descends into a rampant dive after multiple companies and organizations begin to dissociate themselves from it, after what happened at the festival Astroworld.

Yesterday, we told you that Coachella decided to remove it from its 2022 issue, and in a desperate attempt, the rapper even offered to perform without pay.

Apparently, the producer of Coachella, Goldenvoice, has chosen to cut ties with Travis scott following the tragic events that occurred at his own festival Astroworld in November; in which ten people were crushed to death and hundreds more were injured when the crowd rushed onto the stage during their set, causing a deadly human stampede.

Despite the tragedy Scott I was still intending to act in Coachella next April. However, according to Variety, Goldenvoice recently informed the rapper’s hiring agent, Cara Lewis, that they were withdrawing from the line up.

In an attempt to hold the post of headliner, Scott would have even volunteered to perform for free, but Goldenvoice finally rejected the proposal.

The rapper and entrepreneur had originally been slated to headline Coachella in 2020 before its cancellation due to the Coronavirus.

In August, the co-founder of Coachella, Paul Tollett, confirmed to Scott as the headliner in 2022 alongside Rage Against the Machine. It was later announced to Swedish House Mafia as the third protagonist of the quadruple day, to replace Frank Ocean.

The headliner position of Coachella should mark the return of Scott to the music festival circuit.

Instead, it will be another missed opportunity as he finds himself mired in nearly 300 civil lawsuits, including a class action petition totaling $ 750 million.

In an interview published on the YouTube channel of the digital presenter Charlamagne Tha God some days ago, Scott broke his silence on the tragedy of the Astroworld showing regret, but denying any responsibility for what happened at his festival.

I affirm that “He did not know” that it was a “event with mass victims ” until after seeing the local authorities’ first press conference (in fact, he went to Dave and Buster’s for a private party once he left the stage).

In the same interview, Scott said the tragedy of Astroworld It would not deter him from acting again in the future.