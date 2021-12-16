Triple from the logo in Lakers vs. Mavericks

In the game Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks of the NBA 2021-22, LeBron James paid a tribute to Stephen Curry with a triple from the logo. Video!

Only one day had to pass since Stephen Curry became the highest triple in NBA history so that the very Lebron James pay tribute to him with a triple from the in-game logo Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks.

At one point the main narrative of the NBA was that LeBron hated Curry for the intensity they lived through in the four Finals they played. They were even face to face and had to be separated during Game 1 of the 2018 final, but … Everything changed.

The relationship between LeBron James and Stephen Curry it is based on admiration and respect. The Golden State Warriors star broke Ray Allen’s record for triples and the Lakers star had an epic reaction that erupted on Twitter with thousands of ‘I like it’ and retweets.

Nobody better than ‘The king’ of the NBA to pay tribute to the greatest tripler in history. So get to work! In the game Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks, Lebron He hit a 3-point shot from the logo the same as those that Curry makes night after night. Beautiful tribute!

Video: The triple from the LeBron James logo in Lakers vs. Mavericks

The third quarter of the Lakers vs. Mavericks on Wednesday, Dec. 15 when LeBron James raised his hands from the zone Stephen Curry (midfield) and hit a 35-foot 3-pointer.