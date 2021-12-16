Two shot at Popeyes restaurant in Queens, New York

Two men were shot outside a Popeyes restaurant in Corona, Queens (NYC), the police reported.

Authorities said they received the report about a shooting in the area of ​​97th Street and 57th Avenue around 8:38 p.m. Wednesday.

Two men had gunshot wounds but were hospitalized in stable condition. No additional details were provided at the time and police said an investigation was underway, it reported. Pix11.

No arrests have been made. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.

Until last week the city had 1,476 shootings in 2021, a 45% increase compared to pre-pandemic levels. The reports implicate younger and younger suspects shooting and stabbing in the streets of New York, presumably linked to gangs.