Uber beats a passenger with a completed trip

A Uber driver has raised its customer service by “caring” for a passenger that he had already finished his journey.

Platforms that provide a private transportation service have managed to make their place in the hearts of consumers digitalThanks to the benefits they obtain compared to conventional taxi services, such as being able to request these from the comfort of your home, having access to promotions and discounts, as well as providing information on the approximate amount to pay, among others.

Among the companies that offer this type of service, two in particular stand out, however, there are more alternatives on the market to choose from. According to the Statista study on the financing of the on-demand transport companies, Uber manages to position itself in first place with a significant figure of 25.2 billion dollars, Didi second with 23.2 billion dollars, Lyft with 4.9 billion dollars, Ola with 3.8 billion dollars, among other companies with lower figures.

Despite their importance in the current digital consumer, on some occasions these companies have been exhibited by users on networks about some inconsistencies in their services, considerably damaging the image of brands in particular and generally, as was the passenger who reported that the services de Didi did not meet the needs of disabled people; however, there are some occasions when users welcome good intentions to effective customer service from drivers.

A user has shown her positive experience when hiring a service of Uber, since it mentioned to the driver to leave her at a designated point and that she would walk home alone; After this, the driver caught up with her a couple of blocks ahead and he told him he said that I would not expose the passenger for something to happen to her, since she knows the risks of a woman walking down the street alone because she has 5 daughters, a fact to which the user was grateful.

Today I took an uber and I said “leave me on this corner and I’m on my way to my house” he caught up with me a few blocks ahead and told me “girl get on I am not going to expose myself to something happening to you I have 5 daughters” I love you sir thousand and thank you very much 💘🥺. – karol (@ 1dayana8) December 13, 2021

On this occasion, the Uber driver showed solidarity with the current problems worldwide where the women They tend to be victims of vandalism or more serious situations, a fact that put the brand and the partner high on the perception of the passenger, improving the experience of this with the company (even after having finished the trip).

The drivers of these transportation apps sometimes they elevate brands indirectly, showing a good customer service that possibly helps them improve their qualification as a partner, however, the actions they carry out are not a protocol that companies show them, but their empathy through daily actions allows them to raise the image of the brand, in indirect way.

Some time ago, a user would have “bragged” to her platform driver Didi, who noticed that she had not eaten any food at all during the day, so he gave her some of her food (this being her first meal of the day), which was well received by the passenger, raising the quality of service of the driving partner, improving the customer experience and raising the brand image a bit, which surely caused the user to continue choosing this brand over others in the market.

