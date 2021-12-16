UCR students exceed world average in medical test for the fifth time

Magdalena Lopez

magdalenalopez.asesora@larepublica.net | Tuesday December 14, 2021 05:28 pm

For the fifth consecutive year, medical students from the University of Costa Rica (UCR) exceed the national and international average in the clinical internship entrance test, applied by the International Foundations of Medicine (IFOM) organization.

This year, 82 students made up the group that took the test.

“The UCR is the only university in the country that achieved a 99% promotion. In addition, we have the 35 best grades that represent 45% of the generation. In other words, it is almost half of our students who obtained an excellent grade ”, said Dr. Lizbeth Salazar Sánchez, director of the UCR School of Medicine.

David Villafranco, 23, a native of Moravia, obtained 94, the highest grade of a total of more than a thousand students who took the test.

The IFOM is a highly demanding and rigorous academic exam that is applied on four continents: Asia, Europe, America and Oceania.

Evaluating the basic knowledge of medicine of the applicants and in the specific case of Costa Rica, evaluating all those who wish to carry out their clinical internship in the hospitals of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), is the objective of the proof.

“With this exam, the Costa Rican population is guaranteed that the future interns, who in a short time will be rotating in the public hospitals of the CCSS, have the necessary scientific knowledge, skills and resources to support the direct care of patients” Salazar added.