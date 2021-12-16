Uhispam students demand transcripts and graduates ask for their degrees

Dozens of students and parents were stationed this Wednesday on the outskirts of the different headquarters of the Universidad Hispanoamericana (Uhispam), in Masaya, Rivas and Jinotepe, to request the transcripts and thus enroll next year in another house of studies , after the Daniel Ortega regime decided to expeditiously remove the legal status of said university.

Through videos and journalistic reports that circulate on social networks, it was known that Uhispam decided to suspend all graduation activities scheduled for this year and that instead it would only deliver the diplomas to graduates, however there is currently no communication university official confirming this news.

«All the investment that has been made in five years and the 700 dollars that the director of Uhispam de Masaya, María Delia Ortega demanded (for graduation) and now she does not show her face and they made me go to Diriamba to practice the a delivery of the titles and now they say that this act was suspended and that tomorrow they give me my daughter’s title, ”a citizen who was in the Uhispam of Masaya declared annoyed to a departmental media.

LA PRENSA tried to communicate with the Uhispam authorities by telephone, but they prefer not to refer to the issue, assuring that they will issue an official statement in due course.

In Masaya, a large number of young people accompanied by their parents arrived early to demand a concrete response, so the management decided to attend the graduates and are letting them enter the house of studies to inform them of the new provisions.

Students and parents of Uhispam ask for their transcripts and diplomas.

“They told me that tomorrow they will deliver the titles to us at 1 o’clock in the afternoon and that our titles were going to be endorsed by the CNU and that we are safe, that our titles are valid. It has been a hard blow for all of us and we were thinking about graduation, our dream, but everything fell apart, ”said Alondra, a graduate student, saddened.

The Daniel Ortega regime decided on December 13 to surprise the legal status of the Asociación Universidad Hispanoamericana (Uhispam), hitting the 3,980 students that this study house has and that are distributed among 15 engineering and undergraduate degrees, as well such as seven higher technical programs and 10 postgraduate and master’s degrees. Likewise, the university has five courses and diplomas.

Rivas and Jinotepe

At the Uhispam headquarters in Rivas and Jinotepe, the setting is the same. The students arrived at these facilities early in the morning to request the withdrawal of the transcript. In the case of Rivas, the lines of students were kilometers long.

“They tell us that at the moment they will not give us notes, that they will wait to see if they are authorized to do so and it will be until next year, depending on what the CNU says, but we are still lining up,” he told LA PRESS a student in the last year of the Systems Engineering career.

According to two audios that circulate among the WhatsApp groups of the student community of Uhispam de Rivas – and were shared in this newspaper -, the academic director, Eloy Romero, can be heard, clarifying to the graduates that there will be no ceremony , but it will be “a quick, simple act and without much protocol.” Following this, he clarified that the title will be valid to practice the profession.

Atmosphere in the Uhispam de Rivas. THE PRESS / Courtesy

In Jinotepe, Carazo, the students also gathered at the main entrance of the Uhispam, demanding a response from the authorities. They also claim the certificate of grades and in the case of graduates their professional title.

To date, the only official communication from said house of studies was the one made on December 13, where it informed the student community that “it will continue to function normally in all academic and administrative processes.” The statement had been posted on the university’s social networks but was later withdrawn.

The Uhispam, which does not explain what will be the procedure that they will follow to continue operating despite not having legal status, said that “regardless of the internal changes that may be generated” they will continue to operate “respecting the provisions of the law and our statutes.” .

Uhispam has five campuses located especially in the Pacific: Managua, Carazo (Jinotepe), Rivas, Granada and Masaya. In addition, its website details that they have an agreement with 24 mayors, 14 hotels, 18 institutions from different areas, as well as nine international universities, among others.