Ups and downs of Barcelona: Alexis Sánchez could return in January

The signings for Barcelona could materialize very soon for the winter market and this time it would be the return of an old acquaintance that despite being 32 years old, Blaugrana is still in the spotlight. Its about Chilean Alexis Sánchez, who according to information from Barcelona would be in talks to return.

The Catalan newspaper Sport talks about a negotiation between three institutions so that Alexis return to Barcelona as soon as this january. The other two intruders are the Inter Milan and Sevilla, with the Italians receiving Luuk de Jong and the people of Seville giving their consent to the transfer, remembering that they are the owners of the rights of the Dutch.

Xavi played with Alexis and would have given the OK

Alexis Sánchez and Xavi Hernández were teammates in the dressing room at Barça between 2011 and 2014. The now Spanish coach knows perfectly the qualities of the South American, who went through Arsenal, Manchester United and Inter Milan. At 33 years old, Sánchez would be the trigger that is sought in the entity.

The sacrificed, as we already mentioned, would be Luuk de Jong, who is despised by the fans and has only scored an official goal with the Blaugrana shirt and he definitely does not fit into the system and characteristics that Xavi looks for from his forwards, people of mobility capable of jumping into the band and being accurate in the area, as he saw at the time with Neymar, Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi.

With all this, the Barcelona would receive Alexis Sánchez on loan for six months with a purchase option in the summer of 2022, when by then he will only have one year left with Inter Milan, which would have Luuk de Jong in its ranks in the exchange.

The crisis of Barcelona

Economically and sportingly, the institution is in a rut it will take a long time to get out. With the “worst accounts” of which Joan Laporta has memory, the budget is limited for hiringTherefore, they focus on loans and free players, like Dani Alves, another old man known to all.

In terms of results on the court, things with Xavi as coach have not changed much for the better, since Barcelona was eliminated in the Group Stage of the Champions League, will face Napoli in the Europa League and within the Spanish League they are eighth, 18 points behind Real Madrid.