Urban Meyer, out of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Urban Meyer leaves the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 2-11 record this season

U.S — Urban meyer was fired as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, ending a tumultuous tenure with the franchise after just one season, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Meyer’s only season with the Jaguars It wasn’t very good, the team went 2-11, its 10th season with double-digit losses in the past 11 years, but it’s off the field that doomed it.

Urban Meyer will no longer continue as Jaguars head coach. Getty Images

The problems began after he was accused of making racist comments and intimidating black players, including a video with a woman who was not his wife in a bar and the tension with his staff and players.

The latest incidents, plus an embarrassing 20-0 loss to Tennessee last Sunday, were too much for him.

League sources confirmed to ESPN on Saturday an NFL Network report that the receiver Marvin Jones Jr. he had to be persuaded to return to the team’s facility after he left, in response to criticism posted by Meyer about wide receivers. Sources also said that Meyer and Jones had a heated exchange at practice after their return.

But nevertheless, MeyerThe 57-year-old denied on Sunday that he and Jones were having an argument and also rejected a report from the NFL Network that he called his assistant coaches “losers” and questioned their resumes during a staff meeting.

Meyer said Jones came to him to question what he said about the receivers, but said the conversation was not heated.

The incident with Jones was just the latest example of the dysfunctional relationship between Meyer and the Jaguars, and in just under a year, the coach is leaving his post.