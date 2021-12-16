USA: exonerated for the murder of Malcolm X sues New York – USA – International

One of two men mistakenly jailed for decades for the murder of the civil rights leader Malcolm X sued the state of New York for at least $ 20 million for damages.

Muhammad A. Aziz was acquitted last month by a US judge who acknowledged that he had been victim of a judicial error.

“Those responsible for depriving me of my freedom and for depriving my family of a husband, father and grandfather should be held accountable,” said Aziz, 83, in a statement announcing the lawsuit.

He also notified New York City that he plans to sue her for $ 40 million unless they reach a settlement within 90 days.

His lawyers announced that they will file similar lawsuits on behalf of the family of Khalil Islam, the second man wrongly convicted and who died in 2009.

Withholding of evidence by prosecutors, the FBI and the police

For more than half a century, the official record held that three members of the black nationalist group Nation of Islam, which Malcolm X had resigned shortly before his death, shot the iconic leader when he arrived to speak at a lectern in a Harlem room.

Aziz, Islam and a third man, Mujahid Abdul Halim, were convicted in 1966, although authoritative voices have long questioned their guilt. Halim, now 80 years old and released from prison in 2010, confessed to the murder, but always maintained the innocence of the other two defendants.

In 2020, the case was reopened following the release of the Netflix documentary series “Who Killed Malcolm X?”

The 22-month investigation conducted jointly by the Manhattan district attorney’s office and attorneys for the two men found that prosecutors, the FBI and the New York Police Department withheld evidence that would likely have led to their acquittal.

Aziz was sentenced to life in prison in 1966, but was released in 1985. Also sentenced to life in prison, Islam was released in 1987.

New York Judge Ellen Biben granted the acquittals of Aziz and Islam on November 18 to an outbreak of applause in the courtroom. The investigation did not identify the real killers or offer an alternative explanation for the crime.

Born Malcolm Little in 1925, Malcolm X became one of the most influential civil rights leaders of the 20th century alongside Martin Luther King Jr.

