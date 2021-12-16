Using CO2 from the atmosphere to produce rocket fuel: the idea of ​​Space X – News – Hybrids and Electric

Elon Musk has recently been awarded the “Person of the Year” award according to the magazine Time. For this they have been based on the vision of the future that the employer has, as well as on the general influence that he holds. Now the CEO of Tesla, has presented its plan to remove CO2 from the atmosphere and reuse it as fuel for the rockets of its also company, Space x. Of course, this first statement was made through his personal Twitter account.

On December 13, the American businessman released a statement through his Twitter account in which he claimed that “Space X had started a program to remove CO2 from the atmosphere and turn it into rocket fuel.” To which he added a second tweet in which he stressed “how important this enormous technological step will be for Mars”, where they want to go with a manned mission in the coming years.

The technology on which these rockets would be based to carry out their impulse would be that of the Direct Air Capture, also known by its acronym in English, DAC. Currently this technology, a priori so advanced, is still in its early stages of development, although the monetary investment that is being derived to it to carry out its development is remarkably high. What is so far the largest DAC plant in the world, is installed in Iceland, which depends directly on the company Climeworks. This huge facility began operating last September and is capable of taking in a total of 4,000 tons of air annually and carrying out CO2 cleaning. This amount is twice the absorption capacity of the previous DAC.

In one way or another, engineers working at the Elon Musk-owned rocket company are carrying out the development to implement this technology on their space shuttles, transforming all that CO2 extracted into fuel for the vehicle in question, thus eliminating the very high doses of pollution that today involves putting a rocket of these characteristics into orbit.

From Space X they are focused on becoming launch service providers through the development of their own reusable rockets. One of its most relevant clients will be NASA itself. The aspirations for this company are to be able to transport passengers to deep space trips, among which is established the power to carry out an official manned mission to the planet Mars, something they want to accomplish by 2026, according to Elon Musk in a statement last year 2020.

According Bloomberg, Elon Musk, who is currently one of the richest men in the world with a capital close to 200 billion dollars, assured that he would donate an economic amount of 100 million dollars to those who improve the technology for the capture and elimination or transformation of carbon in the air. Something that, it seems, in a certain part he is already executing himself through Space X.