Valdrack Jaentschke was changed embassy, ​​lasted two months in Guatemala

The Daniel Ortega regime removed Valdrack Jaentschke from the position of Nicaraguan ambassador to Guatemala on Wednesday, December 15, and went on to appoint him Nicaraguan ambassador to Honduras, according to a publication in La Gaceta, the official Nicaraguan newspaper. Yesterday he was appointed Minister Counselor with Consular Functions of the Nicaraguan embassy in Honduras, through Ministerial Agreement 37-2021.

With the Presidential Agreement 211-2021, published today in La Gaceta, the appointment of Jaentschke as Nicaraguan ambassador to Guatemala, which he assumed on October 7, nullifies.

At the same time, La Gaceta publishes Presidential Agreement 212-2021, to nullify the appointment of the retired commissioner general Juan Ramón Gámez Morales, in the position of ambassador of Nicaragua to Honduras.

Jaentschke now holds two positions in the foreign service. On September 24, he was appointed Minister Advisor to the President of the Republic for Policies and International Affairs.

This foreign service official held up to 16 diplomatic positions simultaneously, but in February of this year he was removed from all of them.

Some of his previous appointments were as advisory minister to the Presidency for International Relations and with the Greater Caribbean, which Ortega had granted him in April 2019. He was also in charge of the functions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minrex) during the absence of the minister and vice minister; member of the Financial Economic Cabinet representing Minrex, Vice Minister of Foreign Relations for the Caribbean, representative of Nicaragua before the Association of Caribbean States (AEC), representative before the Caribbean Community (Caricom), among others.

From these various positions and in various international forums, Jaentschke has been a great defender of the policies of the Daniel Ortega regime abroad. In addition, his wife Anasha Campbell was appointed general and administrative co-director of the Nicaraguan Institute of Tourism (Intur).

Other changes in the foreign service that appeared published this Wednesday in La Gaceta are the Presidential Agreement 209-2021 to nullify the appointment of Calixtro French Naar to the position of Consul General of Nicaragua in Cuba, appointed in July 2019 and the Agreement Presidential 210-2021 to annul the appointment made in August 2018 of Rossy Giovannela Gutiérrez Daly, in the position of Honorary Consul of Nicaragua before the Government of the Commonwealth of Australia, based in Brisbane, State of Queensland and with jurisdiction in the entire Australian territory.