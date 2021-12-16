Verónica Castro: this was the LAST MEETING of the driver with Vicente Fernández

The Mexican actress and host Veronica Castro 69 years old, she is one of the artists with the greatest international projection. She has had more than four decades of career behind her, and although she is currently retired from the screen and resting at her home in Acapulco, her fans follow her closely.

Veronica Castro She had a golden age as a television host and great music artists passed through her various programs. One of them was the recently deceased singer Vicente Fernandez, who was an icon of the Mexican melody throughout several decades.

One of the last funny moments they shared on the air Verónica Castro and Vicente Fernández It was when he was a guest on the program ‘Iberoamérica Va’. Before he sang his classic songs, Cristian’s mother decided to play a prank on Chente.

This was one of the funniest moments between Verónica Castro and Vicente Fernández

They were both in the dressing room area and the program had not started yet when The Vero decided to set up a hidden camera for Vicente. In the middle of the previous conversation, she explained to Chente that the sound mixer was not working well for him to sing live and asked him to play back on a musical track.

Vicente Fernandez He was left untouched and refused immediately. “I neither bring tracks nor do I bring playbacks. And I don’t know the songs. I sing a song and if I forget, I’ll follow him” said the Charro de Huentitán and when he saw that the situation had no solution, he added: “Then I don’t even get dressed “. Immediately, Veronica explained that it was a hidden camera and they both laughed.