VIDEO: “Dog” Bermúdez keeps promise and gets “tattooed” of the Atlas shield on his head

The victory of Atlas in football MX League (Mexico) left hundreds of images for history. Aftere 70 years, the Jalisco club raised the league scepter, ending the “curse” that plagued the institution for decades.

One of the most iconic fans of the Atlas is the historic television sportscaster Enrique Bermúdez de la Serna, better known as “Dog” Bermúdez.

The commentator of Televisa, in your division of TUDN, narrated the match and before the return final that Atlas won, andn penalties (4-3) against León, he made a promise.

Bermúdez announced that, if Atlas won the title, the team’s crest would be “tattooed” on his head. The “rojinegros” won the championship and the rapporteur, finally, complied, although half, since the mark on his scalp is provisional.

“This Final is the biggest, I have not had to narrate a Final of the Mexican team, I hope it touches me, but this one is not because I am Rojinegro … I have narrated Finals in Monterrey with a divided audience, I have narrated Cruz Azul-América , but never in my life have I seen such a strong environment, such a great environment in 70 years as this one in the Atlas ”, he mentioned.

FULFILLED

“Today we are going to fulfill it … there it is. Proudly Rojinegro. The fury, a thousand times, up, the Atlas ”, said Bermúdez live, in one of the TUDN broadcasts.

It was said prior to the match that Bermúdez would be tattooed permanently, but, they explained, this was “misinterpreted.” The narrator will wear the shield on his head for at least one week.