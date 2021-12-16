Viral | He is the richest footballer in the world at 22 years old, but nobody knows him: the story of Faiq Bolkiah | Instagram | Portugal | Bahrain | nnda nnrt stories | STORIES

Whom Faiq Bolkiah? It is the question that more than one in social networks asked himself when he learned the history of the one considered the richest footballer in the world at just 23 years old (there is even more speculation than the Argentine Lionel messi or portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo), but whose name is only just beginning to be released after having run out of equipment.

Trained in English football starting his football career at AFC Newbury and later by the lower categories of Southampton, Arsenal, Chelsea and Stoke City, until he joined Leicester in 2016, this player arrived at Club Sport a year and a half ago. Maritime First Division Portugal.

However, in the last hours the Portuguese club based in Funchal, Madeira, announced that it reached an agreement with Bolkiah to terminate the contract that joined him to his staff until June 2022 after having reached zero cost in the summer of 2020 and without making his official debut, reported the web edition of the Spanish newspaper The voice of Galicia.

His greatest achievement: the substitute bench

Despite having left the Premier league In search of opportunities, the midfielder leaves Portuguese football with more pain than glory since his greatest achievement during the time he “Defended” the green-colored shirt was his appearance in February 2021 on the substitutes’ bench during the match against Sporting Lisbon.

It seems that being the son of Jefri bolkiah, prince of Brunei, as well as nephew of the sultan Muda Hassanal Bolkiah, and having an immense fortune estimated at 15 million euros are not enough merit for the young man to succeed in professional football despite his experience in the alternate teams of important European clubs.

Eccentricities more than skills

Born in Los Angeles, U.S, and a nationalized Bruneian, the dream of Faiq Bolkiah being a footballer is often overshadowed by his eccentricities, such as the tiger he has as a pet (with which he plays ball) or having spent the exorbitant sum of 35 million euros in a month.

“I am a fast player, who likes to make things happen. I’m a winger and a number 10, I like direct play and scoring goals “, he once said when asked about his style of play and whose professional resume includes having scored a goal five times wearing the Brunei soccer team jersey.