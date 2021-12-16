Viral video | The Story of the Taiwanese Professor Who Shares His Love for Medicine with His Detailed Chalk Drawings of the Human Body | YouTube Taiwan | nnda nnrt stories | STORIES

Chuan-Bin Chung is a teacher of Taiwan who teaches at Shu-Te University who, recently, has become a trend in social networks What Youtube due to a particular fact: his unusual ability to draw complex parts of the human anatomy with chalk on the blackboard. The video of one of his classes impacted millions of Internet users.

In the aforementioned house of studies Chung teaches art anatomy illustration and painting for 3 years at the Visual Communication Design Department. And, in a video posted on his own channel, he can be seen teaching human anatomy at the Xiamen Medical College.

The footage shows the teacher use chalks of various colors as well as a ruler, both implements with which you help to draw with extreme precision.

On the Bored Panda portal he highlighted: “In addition to the anatomy classes, the students draw with their own hands so that, during the process, they form a long-term memory and forget these important human structures “.

“We have a textbook, but we don’t read it, we draw it. Students who specialize in this area cannot learn simply by reading the pictures in books.. Instead, we learn while drawing something. In my classes, students have to draw what I am demonstrating on the board ”, he detailed.

The teacher has been teaching at the university for about 3 years. (Photo: OB Illustration / Facebook)

In addition, Chuan-Bin assured that his students like to take photos of the drawings he makes on the board and then share them in their social networks.

This didactic teacher counts on virtual platforms What Youtube with more than 17 thousand followers; while on other platforms like Facebook adds 73 thousand followers, while in Instagram It is backed by 21.8 thousand fans.