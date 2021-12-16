Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today Thursday, December 16

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

After a lot of work and worries, it’s your turn to rest and have fun. All that seemed like a storm are now breezes that don’t bother you as you pass. You regain control and have a clear vision of where your efforts are going. You have learned and graduated with honors. Lucky numbers: 4, 8, 10.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Your efforts and hard work will begin to pay off, and many will thank you and compensate you for your good work. Your talents will be recognized. You will be in good health, but do not lose control of what you have achieved so far and continue to take care of yourself. Lucky numbers: 7, 26, 4.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

You will have to make a great effort so that you can live with others so you must learn when you have to give in and when you have to sue. Don’t get into conversations where you haven’t been asked for advice. You will be capricious and difficult to convince even when you feel that you are not right. Lucky numbers: 20, 16, 7.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Your intuition is sharpened and you will surely be correct in what you feel is going to happen. Your mind fills with fantasy and a lot of creativity. Be careful, as you will very easily escape from reality and you will not be able to concentrate for long on what you are doing. Lucky numbers: 24, 5, 12.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

It is time to take action on those problems in your life that still haunt you like ghosts. Do not keep giving it long, the moment is now. Consult with others, but in the end do what satisfies you and makes you happy. Your friends will play an important role in your daily life. Lucky numbers: 27, 16, 9.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sep 21)

Put your social skills into action to improve your relationships. Put aside your need to control. Negotiating and compromising will be the best thing for you right now. Overcome stubbornness, stubbornness, and pessimism. Keep educating yourself, cultivating yourself and surpassing yourself in all aspects. Lucky numbers: 39, 8, 10.

Libra

(Sep 22 – Oct 22)

Things related to abroad and education are exalted. Excellent time to plan vacations and expand your mind like never before. Delays and problems that arise will not keep you awake. You will enjoy the benefits you receive from your decisions. Lucky numbers: 35, 46, 1.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Don’t risk speculating when it comes to business or money. Do not lend or borrow. Your strong and impressive personality continues to be exalted. Your personal magnetism increases and you will be very popular. You will be able to conquer the heart of whoever interests you. Lucky numbers: 40, 15, 7.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

You will be in the task of decorating and making improvements in your home. You will enjoy emotional stability with your loved ones. You will be able to overcome the problems that may arise, you will enjoy greater tranquility and you will be able to infect others with the peace and harmony that they so badly need at this time. Lucky numbers: 34, 15, 2.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Changes are manifested within the home environment. There is a somewhat tense environment with an authority figure, so patience will be your best ally at this time to keep the peace. Sharing some kind of creative activity in a group will help you bond as a family. Lucky numbers: 6, 13, 50.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Your efforts will leave benefits for many if you catch up and set out to conquer your dreams. You will like risky and dangerous situations so you have to take care of yourself and protect yourself. The good that comes into your life is doubled and this means that you will get involved in great projects. Lucky numbers: 27, 47, 31.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Catch up on your obligations, do not accumulate work since you will only increase the tension in your life. This is the time to emphasize your image, improve your diet, and make positive changes in your life. The exercises will do wonders for your physical and mental health. Lucky numbers: 18, 11, 32.