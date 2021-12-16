we analyze 12 new features of One UI 4

Related news

In September we were able to know in depth what would be the novelties of One UI 4 with Android 12 that would reach Samsung’s Android phones. Several months have passed and the stable version is now available on some models.

We have been using Android 12 and One UI 4 for a few days in a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, and we have summarized the main novelties that this version will have.

We have not wanted to list all the small changes, for that you already have the article that we have talked about before, but to highlight the ones that have caught our attention and that we will use the most on a day-to-day basis.

New Widgets

Widgets



The first relevant change is the new Widgets panel, as well as new elements that we can put on the desks. Samsung has given more relevance to this section after Google listed it as one of the main changes of Android 12.

Always on Display panel

AoD



The changes in the Ambient Screen, or Always On Display, are not very high, but the customization capacity has been increased, or the one that turns on when we receive a notification.

Battery protection

Battery protection by limiting the charge to 85%



Imitating ASUS (which we think is great) Samsung has implemented an option in the battery settings that prevents the mobile from charging above 85%, to increase the useful life of the battery.

Privacy Dashboard

One of the changes in Android 12 (you can see it in the video at the end of this article) is the privacy panel. It arrives at Samsung with a multitude of information about which applications have accessed sensitive elements such as the camera or the microphone.

Color change with wallpaper



And we continue to walk through the news with what is the biggest change in the system with permission from Widgets: changing the color of the interface depending on the wallpaper that we put.



Samsung allows us to modify the system icons and the settings panel, in addition to being able to select various color templates from each wallpaper.

AR emoji



Samsung’s animated avatar creation system also evolves, and we can use it not only in messages, but as an avatar in the Samsung account, as an element on the ambient screen, etc.

Gallery app with element eraser

Gallery



The gallery app has also improved and added some new features, the most notable of which is the item eraser.

If we enter the photo editing menu and select Draft, we can remove an object from a photo, as you can see in the image above. It is not perfect, but on more than one occasion it can be useful.

More routines on Bixby

Routines in Bixby



If someone in the room uses Bixby they are in luck because now the routines can be more complete.

New dark mode



Samsung has redesigned the Dark Mode to also slightly affect images and icons when the background changes, although it is not something that can be modified.

In addition, we can artificially lower the brightness below the minimum of the brightness bar in the notification area.

RAM Plus

We have previously talked about the RAM Plus option that came to Samsung mobiles and in Android 12 this will be available in many models. Of course, we can only consult it in the battery section, because it cannot be deactivated.

Samsung keyboard



The new version of the Samsung keyboard has emojis, GIFs and stickers on the same button. In addition, we can combine two emojis and add an animation to combine them and send them simultaneously.

Customizing the share menu



If we want, we can make the preferred applications appear first in the share menu. This should be possible on Android by default, but at least Samsung gives us the option.

All Android 12 changes

To all this we must add the minor news of Android 12 that we talked about in another article and that we summarize in this video in which some of those mentioned above also appear.





