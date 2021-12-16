Westbrook – Simmons trade: Lakers-76ers contact details revealed

Much has been made of the rapprochement between the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers by Ben Simmons. However, a source from the Bleacher Report assures that Californians are serious.

During the last days, a possible exchange between Los angeles lakers Y Philadelphia 76ers has shaken the National Basketball Association (NBA), since those involved would be Ben simmons Y Russell westbrook.

However, none of the official parties have disclosed information in this regard. But nevertheless, Jake fisher, from Bleacher Report, ensures that there has really been a contact by the Californian quintet towards those of Pennsylvania.

“The only outgoing call I confirmed was to Philadelphia for Ben Simmons. When I got the information that they called about Ben, the conversation was pretty much, ‘We’re interested in Ben. How would we get there? The obvious solution is Russell Westbrook.’Fisher said via HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

Swap Westbrook for Simmons

Now, the part that hasn’t been revealed yet, until now, is that 76ers seems to have no interest in ‘Russ’, Which would completely complicate the picture of the possible exchange that would return basketball to the life of Ben Simmons.

What other player would the Lakers sacrifice? It seems difficult. “He’s not a player on the Sixers’ list that they have, ” Fisher pointed out. If true, the Los Angeles office is clearly not happy with Westbrook’s performance.