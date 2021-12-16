What are the main attacks in the cloud that can affect you

It should also be noted that cloud security is a responsibility that must be shared by the cloud service provider and users. This means that, simply by having our files stored there, we are not free from attacks in the cloud.

The cloud security We can define it as the practice of protecting the integrity of cloud-based applications, data and virtual infrastructure. As for the cloud we can have several types. One would be the public one in which the data is in the hands of the company, such as Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud. On the other hand, we have the private clouds in which the servers are ours and the data is in our hands, and we also have the hybrid, which is a combination of public and private. Recently, the concept of multi-cloud is appearing, in which different public cloud services from different providers are combined, which can sometimes also include private clouds. Regarding cloud services, we can distinguish between IaaS, PaaS, CaaS and SaaS.

Security in the cloud is governed by a principle of shared responsibility. Thus, the cloud service provider is responsible for managing the security of the underlying infrastructure such as cloud storage services, cloud computing, cloud networking, and hardware. On the other hand, the client is in charge of managing the security of user access, the application and the data.

Cybercriminals and How to Protect the Cloud

The cloud offers a wide range of options for both private users and companies. Currently the remote work It has gained a greater impact where the use of the cloud is already a fundamental element for us.

Cybercriminals know the importance of our cloud services and are going to try to get them. They achieve this by carrying out attacks in the cloud as we will see later. However, that does not mean that customers take a series of measures to improve cloud security such as:

Protect the management console in the cloud.

Protection of virtual infrastructure. This includes virtual servers, data warehouses, containers, and other cloud resources that are also a common target of attackers.

Protect management tools and consoles.

Keep administration accounts protected for SaaS applications. When we hire a SaaS service, it has a management console to manage users and services.

Cloud attacks, a frequent threat

Attacks in the cloud are the order of the day, one of the most increasing lately is those of ransomware. In this type of attack, the cybercriminal will encrypt our files and we will not be able to access them. If we want to recover that data, we will have to pay a ransom. However, it should not be done because you have no guarantee that they will give you the code to do it.

In addition, it may be that when decrypting the files, some cannot be recovered, and on the other hand, your files may continue to be infected, so later on they could ask you to pay another ransom. Here so that the problem affects us as little as possible, it is good to have a contingency plan and a good backup policy.

However, attacks in the cloud can be of many more types such as DDoS, Phishing, brute force attacks, against credentials and also exploiting vulnerabilities. Finally, here are the techniques of attacks to the cloud in which it is explained how these harmful activities are carried out.