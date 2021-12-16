What did Vicente Fernández die of?

Mezcalent They reveal the cause of death of Vicente Fernández.

A few days after the unfortunate death of Vicente Fernández, the relatives of the Mexican singer announced his cause of death.

“El Charro de Huentitán” died on December 12 at a health center in the city of Guadalajara in Mexico, as previously reported by Right Now.

According to statements by Alejandra Fernández, daughter of Vicente Fernández, the Mexican music star died as a result of Guillain-Barré syndrome that was diagnosed a few months ago.

The Medline Plus website revealed that Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a serious health problem that occurs when the body’s defense system (immune system) attacks part of the peripheral nervous system by mistake.

Medline Plus also noted that Guillain-Barré syndrome is believed to be an autoimmune disorder. In an immune disorder, the body’s immune system attacks itself by mistake.

Vicente Fernández’s family confirmed the death of the singer with a statement on social networks

In the midst of the celebrations of the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, the Fernández family took the entire Mexican people by surprise by confirming the unfortunate death of singer Vicente Fernández, one of the greatest representatives of ranchera music.

“Rest in Peace Mr. Vicente Fernández. We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 am. It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and to give everything for his audience. Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing ”, was the statement from the Fernández family on Vicente Fernández’s official Instagram account.

The publication on Instagram has reached more than 1.9 million “Likes” and around 69 thousand users have commented to mourn the death of the Mexican interpreter.

Vicente Fernández’s children mourned his death on social networks

Alejandro Fernández and Vicente Fernández Jr. said goodbye to their famous father with emotional messages on the Instagram platform.

For their part, Gerardo Fernández and Alejandra Fernández are the only children of the Mexican singer who do not have social networks, so they did not make public the feeling of sadness that overwhelms them at this time.

“The lights were never brighter in the sky. Without a doubt, I couldn’t have asked for a better parent, friend, and teacher. Thanks for showing me the way. And although we miss you every day, your spirit and voice will live forever in your family, in your town and in your people. I love you pa ♥ ️ Pd. Teach them how to put together a good palenque up there to celebrate your arrival. Have a good trip, my dear old man ”, was the message from Alejandro Fernández on his Instagram profile.

“Thank you for everything and so much! 🌹 @_vicentefdez ”, stated Vicente Fernández Jr. in his official account on Instagram.

“My father, thank you for having been the person you were and for the love and light that you projected. For your sense of humor and unique character that I know was loaded in the veins, for the repeated stories, for the songs, the hugs and all the laughs. For your jokes and teachings, for your scolding and kisses. I know that you left as the greatest, you made it very clear to us that to have what you want you have to fight for it and you left as a warrior who fought for everything even for your life until the end. For that and for many other things you know that I admire and love you 🎶 with tooodooo my love. 🎶Thank you, tata, I’m going to miss you very much, ”wrote Camila Fernández, daughter of Alejandro Fernández.

“This is the last photo I have with you, tata … We were toasting Mia’s arrival in the world … I don’t have enough words to describe how I feel …. I can only say that you are my idol, I thank you for all the support and unconditional love that you always gave me, all my life, and that you also know that you were always like a father to me … I love you as you cannot imagine … I always go to miss … Now you live in my heart, I am sure that you will always accompany me everywhere to guide me and take care of me. DEP ”, pointed out Álex Fernández, son of Alejandro Fernández.