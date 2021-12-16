What if they pay you to exercise?

Over 61,000 gym members joined “Step Up”; the scientists then proceeded to divide them into 53 groups. One group, which served as the control group, did not change anything in their lives or in their time in the gym. The others were then assigned to receive a basic motivational help package that included tips for planning the exact day and time of each workout, a text message reminder from the research team about those plans, and a miniscule reward if they exercised. worth about 22 cents in reward points. The researchers felt that these kinds of efforts could be key to increasing motivation, and would serve as a baseline test to determine whether or not the study was inspiring people to exercise more.

In addition to this basic package of phone reminders and small rewards, the researchers randomly assigned members who were not in the control group to one of 52 different motivational programs developed by the researchers. In one of them, for example, participants earned reward points worth approximately $ 1.75 each time they went to the gym; in others, they shared their workouts with friends on social media, signed a “fitness” pledge to exercise consistently, or agreed to reflect after each workout on how it had impacted them. Each group included at least 455 participants. Each intervention lasted a month.

Before and during that month, the researchers tracked how often people went to the gym. They also asked outside exercise and behavior experts which interventions they hoped would be most successful.

The results surprised almost everyone. Duckworth, for example, told me that he thought encouraging people to view workouts as fun would make them hit the gym more often, but that group had only a miniscule increase in gym visits (almost all people in the gym). intervention groups exercised slightly more frequently than the control group).

However, the most successful intervention turned out to be giving people the equivalent of 9 cents in reward points if they returned to the gym after missing a scheduled workout. That program increased visits to the gym by 16 percent, compared to the basic planning and reminder text package. Another almost as effective strategy was to simply give people a bigger reward, worth $ 1.75, each time they exercised. That increased exercise by about 14 percent, compared to the basic package.

Overall, the findings suggest that if we want to exercise regularly in 2022, we should, in general:

Plan a reasonable training schedule.

Schedule reminders of that schedule on the phone or with an admonishing spouse or workout partner.

Finding little ways to reward ourselves when we exercise as planned (for example, put a dollar in a bowl for each workout and let the gains pile up).

Perhaps most importantly, however, the study results show, we should “try not to miss more than one workout,” Milkman said. Going back to the gym, pool, walking path, or bike path after skipping a session can have special power to help us get to the next workout and the next after that.