Who is Elisabet Ranea, the wife and mother of Alberto Vázquez’s youngest son

A few hours ago it transpired that Alberto Vazquez married his partner Elisabet ranea after 16 years of relationship. The well-known singer who shone in the Mexican Rock and Roll era shared his happiness with his social media followers by posting a tender photograph next to his now wife, who is also the mother of his youngest son. Juan Alberto Vazquez.

“Finally, this is my brand new wife”The 81-year-old singer wrote in his Instagram post. The users of the platform did not take long to react and filled the comment box with messages of affection, love and good wishes for a happy marriage.

So far it is unknown if the link corresponds to his civil or religious wedding or both. However, it is believed that this first celebration was their union before the law, since in a previous publication, the singer himself had revealed that he would marry until 2022 in Torreón, Coahuila.

Little is known about Elisabet Ranea, because during all the years that she has shared her life with the interpreter of Forgive me my life He has stayed away from the media, and Alberto Vázquez has tried to keep his family out of the spotlight.

One detail that has drawn the public’s attention to the Vázquez Renea marriage is the notable age difference between the singer and his partner, as it is speculated that there could be a gap of approximately several years. The also actor is about to turn 82 next April 2022, while his wife looks much younger.

According to a publication made by Alberto Vázquez where he communicated that he had proposed to his life partner, the singer and Elisabet got acquainted around the year 2005, as he assured that to date they have a relationship of around 16 years. The singer decided to give himself a new chance in love after the death of his wife Maria del Rosario Hoyos in 2003.

In 2009 they received Juan Alberto Vázquez, a son they had together. It should be remembered that the protagonist of Romeo vs. Juliet he has more children from his previous relationships. With his previous wife, the singer had three daughters; Arturo Vazquez It is the result of his romance with the late actress Isela Vega and it just came to light that the interpreter has a daughter over 50 years old. In total, the Mexican movie heartthrob has five children.

In addition to the few details that have come to light about Elisabet Ranea, Alberto Vázquez has given a taste of what his relationship with his now wife is like through photos and messages he has left on his Instagram profile. The singer of When I was barely a young man has published, in his space within the platform, images of his vacations with his partner and his youngest son, as well as his daily work.

Another fact that is known about Ranea is that she could have Spanish ancestry, this according to an interview that Alberto Vázquez gave to First hand at the beginning of this 2021. The talk revolved around the health of Elisabet and Juan, because on their return from visiting their family in Spain they were infected with COVID-19. Fortunately they recovered and are currently in good health.

“They left Spain And, logically, to be able to leave the country, they require the test. They went, they did it and they came out negative. They arrived in Mexico and in Mexico the logical thing is “We are going to take the test to be able to be with my husband,” they took the test and that’s where they came out positive. We do not know if it was on the plane from Spain to Mexico, we do not know if it was on the plane from Mexico to Torreón”He declared.

