Who was Flow La Movie?

José Ángel Hernández, better known by his stage name Flow La Movie and who was one of the nine victims of a plane crash in Santo Domingo, managed to establish himself as one of the most successful urban producers of 2021.

Billboard highlighted on its website that Flow La Movie was the force behind the hits that topped the charts, such as the artist group on “Te Boté”, which led the Hot Latin Songs chart for 14 weeks from the ranking dated May 26, 2018, the third most successful for Bad bunny, trailing “Dakiti” with 27 weeks at No. 1 and “Mia,” along with Drake, who topped the list for 16 weeks.

On his social platforms, the 38-year-old producer highlighted his more than 10 years of experience in the music industry. Since 2015, his Flow La Movie label has sponsored the urban singer Magic Casper, who became known in the urban environment as part of the duo Anuel and Casper, before the first was consecrated as Anuel AA.

In fact, the release of “Karma” is scheduled for today, a meeting between Casper Mágico and Bryant Myers produced by Flow La Movie.

Meanwhile, in 2016 he began to lead the Puerto Rican musical career Nio Garcia. For both Casper Mágico and García, their careers were highlighted with the success “Te Boté” with Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna and Bad Bunny.

He also produced the urban hits “La Jeepeta” by Nio García, Brray & Juanka, and “Wow Remix”, in which the artists Bryant Myers, Arcángel, Nicky Jam, El Alfa & Darell participated and more recently led the song “Resaca ”By García and Manuel Turizo.

As an artist, he participated in “Travesuras”; The song peaked at No. 9 on the Hot Latin Songs chart (dated March 27) and also reached No. 1 on Latin Airplay, Latin Rhythm Airplay and Tropical Airplay on the charts dated March 6, Billboard noted.

The producer finished the year at position 10 on Billboard magazine’s Hot Latin Song Imprints list.

Meanwhile, he captured the fifth position among the best ten producers of the year, according to a list published by the music streaming service Spotify.

In his social networks he also highlights his collaborations with the urban artist D.Ozi and the music producer Xound.

The accident

Flow La Movie and his wife, Debbie von Marie Jiménez García, were two of the nine fatalities from the plane that crashed when He was trying to make an emergency landing at the Las Américas International Airport in the capital of the Dominican Republic.

The Dominican newspaper Diario Libre reported that a son of the couple, Jayden Hernández, 4, also died in the accident.