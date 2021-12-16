Why did I share the images of the aggression of which I was a victim on social networks

  • By Manish Pandey
  • Newsbeat reporter

Reegan

Reegan says that she is now suspicious of everyone and doesn’t feel safe when she’s away from home.

“We have these conversations and then they disappear from the public eye. But just because it is not talked about constantly does not mean that women do not receive threats, rude whistles and harassment all the time.”

Reegan Kay was walking back to her Bristol University accommodation after a night out with friends in November when she was assaulted by a man who broke her front tooth and rendered her unconscious. This was related by the 21-year-old to the BBC’s Newsbeat radio program. “It is part of our daily existence“She added. But she chose not to keep quiet about what happened and instead posted the details, including photos of her injuries, on Twitter.

Kay described how a man assaulted her “for saying no,” that I spit on himor, I ripped himor the dress and I gave heror punched in the face.

“It happens a lot more than people realize. I felt that if I said something [públicamente]That would encourage other people, when something similar happens, to share their experiences. “

