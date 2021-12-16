Why did I share the images of the aggression of which I was a victim on social networks

By Manish Pandey

Newsbeat reporter

December 14, 2021

Image source, Reegan kay Caption, Reegan says that she is now suspicious of everyone and doesn’t feel safe when she’s away from home.

“We have these conversations and then they disappear from the public eye. But just because it is not talked about constantly does not mean that women do not receive threats, rude whistles and harassment all the time.”

Reegan Kay was walking back to her Bristol University accommodation after a night out with friends in November when she was assaulted by a man who broke her front tooth and rendered her unconscious. This was related by the 21-year-old to the BBC’s Newsbeat radio program. “It is part of our daily existence“She added. But she chose not to keep quiet about what happened and instead posted the details, including photos of her injuries, on Twitter.

Image source, Reegan kay Caption, Reegan Kay posted this photo on Twitter.

Kay described how a man assaulted her “for saying no,” that I spit on himor, I ripped himor the dress and I gave heror punched in the face.

“It happens a lot more than people realize. I felt that if I said something [públicamente]That would encourage other people, when something similar happens, to share their experiences. “

“A safe community to share”

Earlier this year, women’s safety made headlines in the UK and was a major talking point after of the murder of Sarah Everard by a policeman.

Kay says the conversation and the coverage encouraged her to speak up.

“I feel that with so many women who have spoken [de lo que les pasó]Even if there was some negativity, I would have a safe community to share my experiences. “

“There would be solidarity with other women who have gone through similar things.”

Wait, by sharing your experience, keepner open the discussion about women’s safety.

“I don’t think people who don’t experience it should go on with their lives and not have to think about it.”

“If things are going to change, everyone has to think about it consciously, all time”.

Image source, Reegan kay Caption, “Until it happened to me, I never realized how traumatizing it is. And the fact that I didn’t realize it shows that not enough people are talking about it.”

The reaction to Kay’s post has been “overwhelmingly positive”, but there has been a small amount of negative feedback.

He has also received abusive messages from men who blame her for what happened and ask for explicit photographs.

“Some people said I was lying to try to get free dental care. There were people who said I deserved it because I must have had a certain attitude and it wouldn’t have happened if there hadn’t carried a dress”.

“A very small but noisy, cruel minority. And those attitudes are always present in many people.”

Kay has reported what happened to the police.

An Avon and Somerset police spokesman told Newsbeat that “violence, abuse and intimidation against women and girls in any form is not acceptable and simply will not be tolerated.”

He said police were reviewing CCTV footage of the area at the time of the incident.

“Women and girls should have the freedom to live without fear of abuse and bullying and we are committed to protecting, supporting and empowering victims so that together we can put an end to male violence against them. ”

Since the assault, Kay admits that has had to fight to stay well and that each day has its “ups and downs”.

“I’m having a hard time eating and sleeping. I feel very sensitive, vulnerable and scared,” she says.

“But it also comforts me to have very good friends around me.”

He hopes that by talking about his own experience, It will empower other people to do the same.

“Defending bodily autonomy and the right to feel safe is the most important thing,” he adds.