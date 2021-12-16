Why should the crew be alerted if we drop our cell phone under the seat of an airplane

There is something that generates tension in airplanes because, in addition to generating anger, it can be dangerous for flight safety: dropping the cell phone under the seats

The space in airplanes is very small for so many passengers and it is not difficult to become an annoying person for the people around you. It is not necessary to get drunk before boarding or to create a scandal with the crew for a minor thing, which would be two of the situations that can cause the most discomfort in the personnel of the plane and also in the occasional traveling companions. All this can generate tension, but there is another situation that is common and we must try to avoid because, in addition to generating anger, it can be dangerous for the safety of the flight: that the cell phone falls under the seats.

In 2018 to the passenger of a plane that was heading to Melbourne, Australia, He dropped his cell phone into the gap between the seats. As expected, the man wanted to get it back and for that the armchair ran, which quickly generated a fire as a result of the friction of the lithium battery with the metal, The New York Post reported. The personnel on board took the fire extinguishers and put out the fire. The inconvenience endangered the lives of all the occupants of the plane and could have generated a tragedy.

A video circulated in February showing a passenger bag from the China Southern company on fire in the upper hand luggage compartments

Passengers should know that never move the seat if the phone is dropped or lost during a flight because everything can get complicated. In the case of the plane that was heading to Melbourne, the incident reached such a point that the pilot decided deviate towards Sidney as a precaution. The flight had a happy ending, but the disorder was enormous.

Since that time, Australian airlines warn that In case of losing the mobile phone inside the plane, the passengers should contact a member of the crew and do not try to look for it by their own means.

The lithium batteries that have the mobiles and also the tablets are highly flammable if crushed with a metallic element. “Smartphones can fall into the lower mechanism of aircraft seats and crush when the seat moves,” stated the Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority. “This can damage the phone’s lithium battery, which can lead to the battery overheating and causing a fire.”

“Passengers must remember never to move their seat for any reason if it is lost during a flight,” emphasized the association. “You always have to ask for help from the crew in the cabin of the plane, who it must immediately sound the alarm in case the phone suffers any damage in this situation ”.

Mobile phones and also tablets are highly flammable if crushed with a metallic element

But the Australian flight was not the only one in which something like this occurred. In August of this year the cockpit of a flight of Alaska Airlines before taking off due to a damaged mobile phone, which caused all the passengers to evacuate the aircraft.

Two other similar events also occurred in 2018. One of them, reported by The Sun newspaper, was during the month of July. Then, a video was leaked showing the passengers of a flight from Ryanair escaping through an emergency conduit after a battery of a cell phone will catch fire minutes before takeoff. In February of that same year, a video was also circulated in which the bag of a passenger of the company was seen China Southern on fire in the upper hand luggage compartments.

Also eIt is advisable not to send cell phones or tablets in checked luggage. This could cause a fire on the underside of the plane. Aircraft have fire extinguishing systems in their holds, but of course it will always be better if they should not be activated, it is also an area of ​​the plane where it would be more difficult for the crew to detect a fire.

KEEP READING

The 15 Lesser-Known Facts About Air Travel

Can debris fall from the bathroom of an airplane?

Why most airplanes are painted white