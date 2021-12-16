Will the Fed end the declines or will we see bitcoin at 40,000 and ethereum at 3,000?

The technical aspect of bitcoin and ethereum has been noticeably ugly during the month of December, to the point that not even the most bullish in the long term dare to point out what could happen in the short term. However, in the cryptoassets market the narrative has been installed that the falls in recent sessions are entirely due to the US Federal Reserve (Fed), so the decision to accelerate the reduction of stimuli is key to the market. In fact, after the announcement, both ‘cryptos’ have exploded.

Bitcoin is around $ 49,000 and Ether at $ 4,000 after the Fed’s statement was published in which they announced measures to contain inflation. But the divergences among analysts on how crypto assets will react are notable.

Bitcoin, 33% below all-time highs, has had a tough time since the start of this week, when it plunged toward $ 45,670. Since then, it has shown itself somewhat flat, trying to find support around $ 47,000, where “it has found a good waterline for the last couple of weeks, except for the sudden drop 10 days ago, so this could be a key tier for cryptocurrencyas it seeks to find its rhythm again, “says Craig Erlam, an analyst at Oanda. On Tuesday he recovered $ 48,000, where he continues this Wednesday.

“A flexible Federal Reserve could excite the crypto market, but it may be a lot to ask for given the levels of inflation we are seeing,” adds the expert.

The indicators technicians play in favor of pessimists, since the formation of a head and shoulders pattern is intuited in the graphs. “The current dips and the next consolidation could complete the right shoulder, with a neck at $ 41,500 and higher buying interest right at the $ 40,000 level,” they note in ‘CoinTelegraph’.

The data handled by Whalemap, which is defined as a transaction analytics account on the blockchain, also points to the $ 40,000 level as an area to watch closely.

$ BTC S / R update according to Volume Profile:

$ 47k has been a good support lately but if we break it, our next strong support is at $ 40k.

On the other hand, if we are able to break $ 50.6k resistance the next one is all the way at $ 56k.

Let’s see which set up is going to play out! pic.twitter.com/hcmvmUbVln – whalemap (@whale_map) December 11, 2021

“The problem in the short term is that anything can happen”, indicates José María Rodríguez technical analyst of ‘Bolsamanía’. And he explains that “we have the king of cryptocurrencies in a nobody’s zone, halfway between the important support of $ 40,000-41,500 (the September lows) and far from the resistance of $ 53,600 and let’s no longer talk about the $ 60,000 ”. “In very short-term terms, it has support around the corner at last week’s lows ($ 47,215) and resistance at last week’s highs ($ 52,195),” he says.

However, other market observers suggest that, after the Fed’s verdict is known, traders will get carried away by purchases in a move “sell the rumor, buy the news” (Sell with the rumor, buy with the news). At least in the short term, targeting $ 53,000 and clear resistance at $ 60,000.

However, it is difficult to bet that these increases, if they occur, be more than a rebound after falls, since the acceleration of the ‘tapering’ and the forecast of three rate hikes in 2022 may cause the market to turn bearish.

THE ETHEREUM, TOWARDS 3,000 DOLLARS?

As for the rest of the sector, there has been a purge in the main ‘altcoins’ that has affected ethereum. Cryptocurrency number two hit an all-time high around $ 4,867 in early November, falling nearly 20% a month later on rising profit-taking sentiment.

But it could get worse since “has clearly lost the $ 4,000 level and declines are projected towards the next support, which is located around 3,500 dollars ”, indicate the experts of IG Markets.

The lax monetary policy period after March 2020 has been critical to drive the price of ether more than 3,330%. Therefore, the acceleration in the reduction of stimuli may put the current rally and the bull market as a whole in the freezer, according to some analysts.

The price of $ 3,900, which has acted as support for a long time, now stands as the first resistance to overcome for the rises to return. Instead, if sales continue, the native unit of the Ethreum network could fall to $ 3,250. Other experts are still more pessimistic and target $ 2,800.