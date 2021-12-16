WINTER BASEBALL – Valdez wins 50th against the Lions

The left-hander Raúl Valdez was superb. He worked 7.0 blank innings to credit his 50th victory in Dominican winter baseball and lead the Toros del Este to a seven-to-zero victory against the Leones del Escogido, in a game held this Wednesday night at the Quisqueya Juan stadium. Marichal before a small turnout.

He is the eighth pitcher with 50 or more victories in Dominican baseball. In addition, with his ten strikeouts, he reaches 593 for life in Dominican baseball, ranking third among the best strikeouts of all time.

Valdez’s effective pitching was backed by homers batted by Marquin Canelo and Ricky Aracena, plus a pair of doubles by Peter O’Brien, one of them to produce a run.

Valdez (2-3) pitched seven solid no-run innings, spawning four hits, striking out ten and walking one. He was the winner of the match, while Cristopher Molina carried the reverse.

This was the 15th win for the Toros del Este, with 23 losses, but no chance for a spot in the round robin series.

The defeat of the Leones del Escogido (18-20) leaves him on the brink of disqualification.

The damage caused by the Bulls began in the second inning off the pitches of starter Cristopher Molina. Marquin Canelo and Ricky Aracena capped off a four-race rally to give an advantage that the Toros never lost.

The Romans attacked again in the upper part of the quarter with another three touchdowns, this time against the pitches of reliever Víctor Santos. Robert Puason hit an RBI for Melquin Canelo to score the first, then Rubén Sosa won the first due to receiver interference and pitcher Santos is relieved by Rhiner Cruz and after striking out Aracena, Miguel Andújar singled for Puason to score. Peter O’Brien followed, hitting a double down the right field, with Rubén Sosa scoring with the third round of the inning and the Bulls put the scoreboard 7-0.