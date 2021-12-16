With his parents divorcing, who did Stephen Curry give the record ball to?

Stephen Curry became the top 3-pointer in NBA history and had to make a tough decision. With your parents’ divorce, who did you give the record ball to?

It was an emotional night with tears, suspense, adrenaline and unique moments that remained engraved in the history of the NBA. Stephen Curry He became the all-time leading 3-point scorer and when he was hit with the record ball he had to make a very difficult family decision.

Golden state warriors beat the New York Knicks 105-96 points on December 14, 2021 – the day they Stephen Curry beat Ray Allen’s 2,973 3-pointers to become the top 3-pointer in NBA history.

Bang! The second triple of Curry at Madison Square Garden Stadium and the fans erupted in jubilation. Steve Kerr, coach of the Warriors, understood everything perfectly and asked for a time out so that Stephen will receive the ovation that the NBA world has been waiting for.

The tears came to Stephen Curry and when he received the record ball he had to make a difficult decision because his parents, Dell and Sonya Curry, have been in the process of divorce since June 14, 2021 due to accusations of infidelity by both parties. Who did you give the ball of the historic brand?

With his parents’ divorce, who did Stephen Curry give the NBA record ball to?

Dell Curry played in the NBA for 16 seasons and took his sons, Stephen and Seth, to the majority of games, so ‘The chef’ He decided to give his father the ball of the record that he achieved as the most triple in NBA history. As soon as he handed her the ball, Steph did not forget her mother and went to look for her to melt into a hug that reflected the thousand and one sacrifice she had to go through to achieve the historic mark.