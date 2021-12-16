Wolves. The record you just broke against covid-19

EFE

Mexico City / 12.15.2021 12:04:07





This Wednesday Bruno Lage, Wolves coach of Raúl Jiménez, announced that the whole team is vaccinated, which makes it the first club in England to have its entire workforce immunized.

The Portuguese strategist noted that have not found any case of coronavirus on the computer Until now. In addition, he added that they have followed to the letter the emergency protocol imposed by the Premier League last Monday.

“We have no case of Covid-19, everyone is healthy right now. We have followed the rules and in all the meetings we have been wearing a mask, but the most important decision is that everyone is vaccinated“Lague said.

The English league recently revealed that the 68% of players received both vaccines last October. For this reason, they will not be able to receive their reinforcement soon, since it is impossible to meet the requirement of three months of waiting between the second and third dose.

The situation on the Premier League is complicated. The English body noted in its latest Covid-19 report that found 42 positives, the highest reached in the English league so far in a pandemic. Some teams such as Tottenham or Manchester United have reported coronavirus outbreaks, which is why they have been forced to suspend some of their matches.