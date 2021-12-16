Women in Mexico have a lower level of emotional well-being, reported Inegi

Depression, sadness, anxiety, stress (photo: SALUD CLÍNICA LÓPEZ IBOR)

The pandemic disrupted everyone’s lives in a way that no one expected: it changed routines, tastes and personal relationships. Some were benefited by free time or by reassessing what they considered important in their lives, while others, the majority, suffered losses, saw more effects on their economy and found it more difficult to keep or get a job.

All of this has affected the psychological health and mood of Mexicans. That is why on December 14 the National Institute of Statistic and Geography (Inegi) revealed the results of the first National Survey of Self-reported Well-being 2021 (Enbiare) in which the state of mind of Mexicans and the factors that affect it were evaluated: aspects of personal, family, work and social life.

It was held from June 3 to July 23, 2021 “with the aim of produce statistical information about different dimensions of well-being measurement of the adult population aged 18 and over, literate and speaking the Spanish language residing in urban and rural areas”According to the description of the document shared by Inegi.

The table shows the level of mental balance of the population according to the entity

Among the results of the average of emotional balance (resulting from the positive and negative emotional states that were experienced the day before the interview) measured from -10 to +10 it was 5.07 in the adult male population. Women had a lower result than men with 4.69 within which the population of 18 to 29 years showed less value in the mental balance with a percentage of 4.51.

It was also shown that the greatest concern of Mexicans is that of the “expectation of not being able to cover the expenses of the month” Which affects 43.4% of the adult population and 11.3% expressed uncertainty in this regard.

This is partly because the 14.8% of the population lost his job or business due to the pandemic and could not recover it between July 2020 and July of this year.

Regarding the Satisfaction with life, however, it is in a 8.45 in all of Mexico where Nuevo León (8.79), Colima (8.77) and Coahuila (8.76) have the highest average; Guerrero, Puebla (8.16) and Mexico City (8.15) are the entities where the adult population presents the lowest value.

Percentages of depression symptoms by state according to the 2021 Self-reported National Well-being Survey

It should be noted that in all the points evaluated women have a lower percentage to men due to causes like The insecurity. Women, according to the survey have suffered a greater number of violence from people with whom they cohabit (with whom they live and know), while men show a greater amount of external assaults from strangers. It should be noted that in 2019, with the onset of confinement due to the pandemic, the percentages of violence against women and reports of domestic violence increased considerably.

Finally, the percentages of population suffering from symptoms of depression with women at the helm, who on the national average reach the 19.5% of the population while men with 10.7%. On the other hand 50.6% of the population has symptoms of anxiety (31.3% minimal and 19.3% severe anxiety) with the female population presenting high percentages above men.

The report clarifies that this study will not replace objective well-being measurements: it is actually to serve as a complement that allows contrasting the information from macro and microeconomic statistics with the subjective perception of individuals.

