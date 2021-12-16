Young man pleads guilty to murder 2 years after the murder of Tessa Majors – Telemundo New York (47)

NEW YORK – A teenager arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of Barnard College student Tessa Majors in a Manhattan park in 2019, a crime that shook New York City residents for its apparent randomness, is He pleaded guilty Thursday to murder and robbery.

Rashaun Weaver, now 16, was arrested and charged for the first time in the case in February of last year. Prosecutors alleged that he was the one who fatally stabbed Majors. Weaver was 14 at the time of Majors’s death, but was charged as an adult with second-degree murder and robbery due to the nature of the crime.

Majors was stabbed while walking through Morningside Park early on the night of December 11, 2019. She staggered up a flight of stairs into the street and collapsed at a crosswalk. Two other children were also arrested in the case.

In court Thursday, Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Matthew Bogdanos said Weaver admitted to a co-defendant that he stabbed Majors because she “bit me.”

The co-defendant, Luchiano Lewis, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in court this fall. The other, a 14-year-old boy who we did not identify because he was charged as a minor, pleaded guilty last year.

The attack, two days before the start of final exams at the girls’ school, worried city residents because of its proximity to the campus and its apparent randomness. Barnard is part of the prestigious Columbia University.

Majors, from Charlottesville, Virginia, played in a rock band and had told a newspaper editor in high school that he planned to take journalism classes in college.