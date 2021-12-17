18.4% increase in electricity bill is to recover losses due to limited generation events

The executive director of the Electric Power Authority (PREPA), Josué Colón Ortiz, recognized today, Friday, that the 18.4% increase in the electricity bill that he requested LUMA Energy for the first quarter of 2022 is to recover the economic losses during the limited generation events that occurred between August and September.

Colón Ortiz confirmed to The new day that the increase in fuel costs, added to the lack of repairs to the generation plants and, therefore, the events of limited generation, are the reasons why an increase in the invoice that subscribers must pay was requested of the consortium that is in charge of the administration of distribution and transmission of the electricity service, if endorsed by the Energy Bureau.

The official explained that between those months there were approximately 12 massive events that led to load changes due to lack of generation, which, at the same time, implied that “peak units” were used, which he described as generation plants that consume more fuel. expensive.

“Every time a base unit of the authority goes out of service and there is no other base unit that can compensate for that loss, the only other option left is the peak units or combustion turbines that are available to attend to contingencies in the generation system. and those units, usually their heat rate it is higher, because their technology is a technology from previous generations and on top of that they use the most expensive fuel, “said Colón Ortiz by telephone.

“Therefore, the 18.4% increase requested by LUMA is to recover that money that was lost due to the use of these generators,” questioned this newspaper.

“Yes, correct,” replied the director of PREPA. “Replacing base units with peak units leads to increased production costs when data is to be reconsidered in the future. Because, definitely, when the (initial) economic dispatch scenario was made, it is presumed that the base units will be in service ”, he added.

The official stated earlier in written statements that Bunker C fuel, which PREPA uses for base generation units, had an average cost for 2020 was $ 57.0770 per barrel, while for this year it was $ 83.0827 per barrel. According to Colón Ortiz, the average between the two figures represents an additional 31.3%.

He also said that the average cost of diesel in 2020 was $ 61.67, while this year it was $ 98.84, which implies an increase of 37.6%.

Asked if he understands that the 18.4% increase requested by LUMA Energy is fair, the engineer also avoided responding categorically and, instead, said that such an evaluation corresponds to the Energy Bureau.

“Yes, I can tell you that in the end what is going to be approved is not even what LUMA says or what the authority says. In the general scaffolding that exists, the Bureau (of Energy) is the one that will determine if the numbers prepared by LUMA are correct and accurate. To the extent that the Bureau understands that some of those numbers do not correspond to reality, it will make it known, “he said.

The increase requested yesterday by LUMA Energy is 4,053 cents or 18.4% on the electricity bill of your residential customers for the first quarter of 2022. The application is now under evaluation by the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau.

In its motion before the entity, the consortium also highlighted the expense and fuel consumption during the September-November quarter.

For a residential customer consuming 400 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month, the increase it would be $ 88.17 to $ 104.38, that is, an additional $ 16.21 per month between January and March.

If the Energy Bureau approves the increase, it would be the fifth consecutive increase in the electric service bill in Puerto Rico and it would take effect as soon as January 1, 2022, until March 31 of that same year.