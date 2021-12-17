3 reasons why the price of Solana (SOL) could have a further rise in 2022

Solana (SOL) has become one of the main competitors in the smart contracts industry, and last year, the network’s total blocked value (TVL) grew by USD 660 million and spans more than 40 decentralized applications to reach an all-time high above $ 11 billion.

Even with this growth, investors have reason to question whether the current market capitalization of $ 56 billion is justified and how it compares to competing networks such as Binance Smart hain (BNB), Avalanche (AVAX) and Polygon (MATIC). ).

Avalanche, Solana, Binance Coin, and Polygon, priced in USD. Source: TradingView

When looking at the price performance of the last six months, there is an apparent dissociation of Terra (LUNA), Solana and Avalanche compared to other smart contract platform competitors.

There is a strong institutional appetite for the Solana ecosystem

Solana’s market capitalization is more than double that of Avalanche and Terra, each of which has a market capitalization of $ 26 billion. Searching for the latest Solana news on Cointelegraph yields a wide variety of institutional investments, ranging from Solana Labs’ $ 314 million private token sale in June to a September fundraiser of $ 18 million by the DEX Orca de Solana project.

There is strong evidence of a growing ecosystem judging by investor appetite. However, to understand the success of Solana’s scalability solution, we must evaluate its usage metrics.

Looking at the number of active addresses in Solana DApps is a good place to start.

The most active dApps of Solana, Ethereum, Avalanche and Polygon during the 7 days. Source: DappRadar

Ethereum’s leading DApp by active addresses is Uniswap, which has 188,200. Hence, Raydium’s 97,600 weekly users are pretty impressive, considering it was released just 10 months ago.. Meanwhile, as of February 2021, Uniswap already had more than $ 4.3 billion of total locked value.

As for Solana’s NFT market, Magic Eden, its 58,400 weekly active addresses also account for more than half of Ethereum’s OpenSea, the industry’s absolute market leader in volume and user activity.

Avalanche user activity is highly concentrated on the decentralized financial app Trader Joe, but its weekly volume of $ 715 million pales in comparison to Uniswap’s $ 22.1 billion or Raydium’s $ 12.5 billion. The same can be said for Polygon, which has $ 573 million worth of business on its QuickSwap DEX.

Solana has the third largest futures market

Solana currently has the third largest open futures holding, which is the most relevant metric in derivatives contracts. This indicator aggregates the total number of contracts held by market participants regardless of recent business activity.

Solana futures add open interest. Source: CoinGlass

Despite the steep decline since the November 8 peak at $ 1.9 billion, the current open interest in futures of $ 860 million ranks Solana as the third largest derivatives market by size. For example, Binance Coin (BNB) futures are worth $ 520 million, followed by Terra (LUNA) at $ 430 million.

Solana leads the TVL, users and derivatives markets

Without a doubt, there is an impressive amount of activity coming from Solana’s derivatives markets and on-chain data. The network’s TVL increased 15 times over the past six months and Solana’s DApps users are almost half the number of users on the Ethereum network.

Solana appears to be rapidly closing the gap on three important metrics: TVL, active users, and derivatives markets. Competitors like Terra, Avalanche and Polygon appear to be far behind, possibly justifying the market cap premium.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the Author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and commercial movement involves a risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.

