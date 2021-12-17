4K portable projector and a big battery

To begin with, the maximum screen size that you will be able to use speaking is 300 inches , where there will be a maximum resolution that reaches 4K . In this way, you will be able to take advantage of practically any content that you have both stored in the cloud and on devices such as external storage disks. In addition, the shutter included this good, very good quality since we are talking about an active DLP-Link 3D model. This ensures among other things sounds very good definition an excellent job in everything that has to do with focus.

The discount that you can take advantage of at Amazon at the moment is 10% of its usual price. Therefore, you can save 50 euros . It does not seem like much, but you should know that these types of products usually do not have any discount and, thus, we believe that this is an option that you should take into account -especially if you are one of those who have a Prime account since you will not have to pay nothing for shipping and you will receive a device the day after making the purchase. This is the link you have to use:

We also find it quite remarkable to indicate that inside this BYINTEK U70 Pro you will find the operating system Android (in its version 6.0). This means that you will be able to use the projector we are talking about in an advanced way since you will be able to install a good number of applications such as clients to access cloud services such as YouTube; Netflix; and Amazon Prime Video… and you will achieve this without paying anything for the download. By the way, to access the Internet you can use Wifi, which will prevent you from putting any cable in the way.

Good options in this model

Among those that attract attention is everything that has to do with autonomy, an essential section for a model that is portable and that has a handle in the upper area that will allow you to carry the device from one side to the other with comfort (the weight also helps because it is only 1.42 kg). The fact is that, with a charge of its internal battery of 15,600 mAh, this is an amperage that allows it to reach up to four hours of use, more than enough time to be able to enjoy several chapters of a series practically all the films that exist right now. Without a doubt, this is an excellent detail that makes this device recommendable.

Finally you should know between the connectivity that you will find in this product there are ports USB to connect accessories; HDMI; Bluetooth; and even a useful headphone jack. If we add to all the aforementioned the maximum brightness that it is capable of using, it reaches 400 lumens and that the contrast reaches 10,000: 1 It is quite clear that the quality of this complete 4K projector is more than convincing to be able to carry all the multimedia content that you like to use from one place to another.