5 Keys on Wall Street By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com – Tech stocks are poised for new sales as the world adjusts to the imminent end of free money from central banks. China imposes its first Omicron-related restrictions, while data from South Africa gives further reason for optimism about the relative smoothness of the new Covid-19 variant.

German business turns even gloomier despite flashes of light on the horizon, while the Bank of Japan joins the global tightening trend with even more hesitation than the European Central Bank. This is what you have to know in the financial markets this Friday, December 17.

1. Technology under pressure

Tech stocks are set to extend their losses on Thursday when they open later as the gradual tightening of monetary policy around the world ends an era of free money for bets on long-term growth prospects.

He fell 2.5% on Thursday, his second daily drop of more than 2% already this month, as investors shed unprofitable growth names and took profits on even more defensive and cash-rich names like Apple (NASDAQ 🙂 and Nvidia (NASDAQ :).

Shares of Apple fell 3.9% on Thursday and fell another 1.8% in the pre-market phase. Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 were down 1.6%.

Still, the Nasdaq has more than doubled from its March 2020 level in the early days of the pandemic. The 100 lost 0.7%, while those of the down 0.1% and those of 0.3%.

2. China begins to move in Omicron

Countries around the world continue to take public health measures to stop the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. China’s Guangdong region, including its capital Guangzhou, introduced its first – albeit local – restrictions on movement, while Italy infuriated other EU member states with new testing requirements for those arriving from abroad.

There was better news in South Africa, the first country to identify the Omicron variant. The latest data indicate that hospitalization rates are well below those seen in previous waves. However, health experts have cautioned against extrapolating too much from South African data, given the youthful nature of its population and the increased spread of vaccination since the latest Covid wave.

In Europe, meanwhile, there was the first sign that governments will have to reopen the taps of fiscal support to cushion the economic slowdown caused by the latest wave.

Sweden said it will resume support payments to businesses hit by the sharp drop in demand for some consumer-oriented services.

3. Mexico and Russia raise rates; modest tightening says Bank of Japan

The global tightening of monetary policy advanced overnight, with the Bank of Japan stating that it will end its purchases of corporate bonds and commercial paper in March, as planned.

When it comes to tightening measures, this is on par with the European Central Bank’s promise to reduce quantitative easing from March 2022. There is no indication that either central bank is going to raise rates. of interest next year.

In contrast, the Central Bank of Russia raised its key interest rate another 100 basis points, to 8.5%.

This is in addition to interest rate hikes in Norway, the UK and Mexico on Thursday (the last two were hawkish surprises). Banxico raised the interest rate 0.50 points, double what was expected, and brought the rate to 5.5%.

Colombia is expected to raise its key interest rate by 0.5% later.

4. Pessimism in Germany intensifies despite signs that inflation has peaked

Pessimism continues to mount in Europe’s largest economy: German business expectations, as measured by the Ifo Business Climate Index, fell for the fifth month in a row in December as the services sector was hit by the latest wave of Covid- 19. The main index, which incorporates current conditions, fell to its lowest level since March.

However, there were signs of a possible turn for the better. German producer prices rose only 0.8% in November, the smallest rise in eight months, while car sales in both Germany and across Europe rebounded from the October disaster, suggesting that the worst of the Industry supply chain problems may have been left behind.

Eurozone inflation was also weaker than expected in month-on-month terms: the core rate remained flat, while the headline rate increased by “only” 0.4%, largely due to higher energy prices. .

5. He continues to suffer from the fears of the lawsuit.

Crude prices fell again, amid concerns that extended mobility restrictions and growing fears of infections will hurt demand in the near future.

US crude futures were down 1.8% to $ 71.09 a barrel, while US crude fell 1.7% to $ 73.72 a barrel, unimpressed by Goldman Sachs’ (NYSE 🙂 forecast that prices could hit $ 100. into the new year as global demand rallies to a new all-time high.

On the other hand, the International Energy Agency showed that the world economy continues to depend on dirty fossil fuels and pointed out that the amount of combustion to produce electricity reached a new all-time high this year, largely due to the production of China and India.