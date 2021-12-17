5 tips that you should consider if you are thinking of investing in cryptocurrencies

Investing in cryptocurrencies has seen a significant boom in recent years, and many investors have chosen to diversify their portfolios by acquiring this digital currency.

However, it is important to note that before investing in cryptocurrencies, it is necessary to take into account that they are digital assets and are not subject to any government policy. In this sense, their price is regulated by the law of supply and demand, therefore, they are very volatile assets and, therefore, they are not suitable for conservative investment profiles.

However, The Bitso team, a cryptocurrency platform in Latin America, made a series of recommendations for people to take into account before making any type of investment.

The first thing they suggest is to review the information available from reliable sources.

Beyond intelligently selecting a secure platform to trade cryptocurrencies, It is important and vital to decide which cryptos are best suited to the needs of each one. Considering that, there is a great variety between them and also each one has its own characteristics that make them attractive for each investment profile. It is vital to listen to the experts in the market, carry out a thorough investigation through specialized and reliable means. In this sense, it is suggested to locate sources such as blogs and informational podcasts.

Study investment risks

As a second point to consider is carry out a study of the risks represented by the investment in which it is planned to run. As mentioned above, cryptocurrencies are digital assets that represent high volatility. Although it is true that, with them, many people have had very good returns, you also have to consider the investment risk that you run.

Now, the Bitso team suggests that choosing a regulated platform could mean greater confidence in the safety of money. Along with this, they highlight the importance of diversifying assets in different portfolios, at the same time of including stablecoins within the portfolio. Those that help “reduce” investment risk.

Don’t be fooled by generous offers

This is a very important recommendation, since especially for beginners it is difficult to recognize when they are in the face of a possible scam. So, to avoid it, you should consider that within this ecosystem nobody gives anything away, and if they will offer you extraordinary benefits, it is very possible that you are facing financial fraud.

For this reason, it is important that the platform you choose is suitable for your profile at the same time that it offers you the security of your assets and your money. Be vigilant if you come across an offer that involves a request to deposit a certain amount of money in advance, it could be a complete scam.

Privacy

In this world, cybercriminals are waiting for any opportunity to steal your data, money and your privacy online. The most common cases are phishing attacks, whereby criminals obtain the user’s credentials and take advantage of the lack of authentication factors.

In this sense, the recommendation is precisely that you activate the double factor of authenticity and prepare a complex and unique password on all the platforms you use to operate and store your cryptocurrencies.

Review your investment portfolio

Because it is a highly volatile market, It is important that you are constantly reviewing what is happening in the crypto ecosystem. For this, there are specialized media in the crypto market that are references such as: The Block, Messari and Coindesk.

In this way, you will be able to know from reliable sources information about the projects, their progress, as well as the behavior of cryptocurrencies in the market.

Finally and as a rule of all investors: Do not invest anything that you are not willing to lose.

