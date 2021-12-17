A cat we couldn’t afford

To say goodbye to the year as undisputed world champion, Canelo Álvarez gave himself an eccentric and new taste by buying a cat that we could not afford.

Saúl El Canelo Álvarez he had a 2021 just as he had dreamed it. The end of the year toast will not only find you crowned as Undisputed World Champion of the Super Middleweight Division, but also married to Fernanda Gómez, mother of the youngest of his daughters María Fernanda.

But it seems that anyway the man from Guadalajara was still looking to put the cherry on the dessert and that is why before saying goodbye to one of the best years of his career as a professional boxer, he decided to also give an eccentric personal taste. One that most mortals couldn’t access, of course.

Is about a persian cat, with which he already posed in a story that he shared with his followers through an Instagram story, and that has an approximate value of a thousand dollars. A tip when you consider that Forbes magazine put him in the top 50 highest paid athletes in the world.

Other animals in which Canelo Álvarez has invested his money are horses, which have a considerably higher value. In addition, among the luxuries that people like to indulge in, cars and watches also stand out; as well as the properties.

It has already been said that the man from Guadalajara had intentions to receive 2022 by fighting in the first quarter, something that will be difficult now that he wants to fight for the WBC cruiserweight world title that Ilunga Makabu will be defending in January.