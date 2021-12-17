A group of predatory bacteria exhibits “artistic beauty” recreating one of Van Gogh’s most iconic paintings (PHOTOS)

In addition to the aesthetic component, the experiment has a high scientific value, since it has allowed a better understanding of the mechanism of social behavior in the species ‘Myxococcus xanthus’.

Bacteria ‘Myxococcus xanthus’ drew attention during an experiment for their curious and unexpected way of clumping together, which reminded scientists of the landscape in the famous painting ‘The Starry Night’ by Vincent van Gogh. The curious observation happened while researchers at the American universities of Rice and Wyoming were studying social cooperation and the regulation of bacterial genes.

After scientists overexpressed the gene for the surface receptor TraA and the protein TraB – which allows these microorganisms to recognize their close relatives – the bacteria self-organized into tiny and well differentiated circular swarmsexplains Rice University. Once the researchers mixed these mutant strains with other normal ones in the same container and colored them yellow and blue, respectively, the scene seemed to mimic the sky somewhat in the masterpiece of the Dutch impressionist painter.

In addition to the aesthetic component, the results have a high scientific value, since they have allowed a better understanding of the social behavior mechanism and the pattern of self-organization in the species’ M. xanthus’. The full investigation is described in a study published online recently.

These microbes are unusually social, but in the event of starvation they resort to forming “spherical fruiting bodies” with their relatives to survive. “‘M. xanthus’ feeds on other bacteria. Lacking internal organs to digest their prey, they group into familiar herds to gobble and devour prey, which may include ‘M. xanthus’ outside the family nucleus, “they explain from Rice.

Oleg Igoshin, Daniel Wall and Pengbo Cao, co-authors of the study, have been investigating the issue of this social behavior for several years. In 2017 they demonstrated the role of the surface receptor TraA and the associated protein TraB. When the bacterium collides with a close relative, the TraAB complex acts as a kind of glue, forming a bond that allows the exchange of nutrients and proteins with the rest of the group.

Wall created several mutant strains, some that overexpressed TraAB and produced more protein than normal, leading to a tendency to form clumps of cells within a few hours. While investigating this mechanism, Igoshin developed a theoretical model, based on changes in the TraAB and other signaling circuits, that could explain the mystery.

To see if the model could predict a behavior that had not yet been seen in experiments, Igoshin’s team simulated what would happen in mixed colonies of ‘M. xanthus’. Finally, his predictions were confirmed in the latest experiments by Wall and his team.

“Our work highlights how a social bacterium, known for its rich sources of therapeutic natural products and as crop biocontrol agents, serves as a powerful model to study emergent behaviors that also exhibit artistic beauty“concludes Wall.

