A michi fitness! Cat exercising goes viral on TikTok

There is no doubt that animals can surprise us and even learn behaviors that they perform human beings, which are considered something very everyday, but doing it a cat or a dog makes this become something even viral. This is the case with a video showing a cat exercising.











The video of a cat exercising went viral.





Through TikTok a video published by the user Edgar Núñez has gone viral, who shares different clips on this platform, but the one that has attracted the most attention it is one where a kitten is observed exercising.

Said video was apparently recorded in a gym since an exercise machine is observed. The short video begins when a cat walks and from one moment to another he lies down on the floor.

Although everything seems to indicate that the michi lay down to rest, it is the opposite as it sits on your back and sits in the perfect position to do sit-ups, an exercise that many do not like to do.

In the audio of the video a person is heard encouraging the kitten to perform more sit-ups, this while the animal performs several repetitions of this exercise with great ease.

The video already has more than eight million views and more than one million likes, ayes as thousands of comments from people who did not hesitate to react to the video and mention that the kitten you exercise more than they do, or you do your abs much better.

Like other animal videos on TikTok, this one was no exception And it has caused a great sensation and of course, tenderness among Internet users, not for nothing is this content already viral on the platform.

