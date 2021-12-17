a rumor that could be useful

We must be more aware of what we say, and to whom we say it.

No, WhatsApp has not confirmed that it will implement a third popcorn or ‘chulito’ to notify when the other person in the chat has taken a screenshot.

However, these rumors put an interesting debate on the table, and that is whether instant messaging applications should, or not, notify these types of actions.

For many, the underlying problem orbits the security Y PrivacySince this is a highly demanded communication channel, it is prone to cases in which users consider that their rights are being violated.

To analyze this we spoke with the lawyer and professor of the Rosario University, Francisco Bernate, who first assures that taking a screenshot, or using any other method to record a conversation in which one is a participant, is not an illegal act.

He even highlights that it could be configured as probative material in the middle of a judicial process. “That is a right that both people have, regardless of whether or not they are committing a crime,” he details. However, he clarifies that when it is only a ‘screenshot’, this is considered an indicator, but not a conclusive proof that the other person said that. So that it takes weight. additional verifications would have to be made.

It is even still legal if these screenshots contain sensitive information, such as when one person sends their bank account number to another.

The but is in the disclosure

Although the screenshots are legal, the person who takes them could be in a crime or misdemeanor when they disclose them. Recently, Bernate highlights, the Constitutional court He referred to this in a case of sexual abuse, in which the woman published information about her attacker on social networks, including her residence address. He said it was unnecessary and unrelated to the facts.

Beyond the courts, the disclosure of screenshots can also constitute a fault or crime when they contain information that the other party requested not to publish. Bernate even clarifies that a person has the right to request another to erase the screenshots they have made, to the extent that they compromise confidentiality, and to refrain from publishing them partially or totally.

“If the other person still does it, they could incur a crime called disclosure of a reserved document, and it has a penalty of fine; or disclosure of privileged information, which has a prison sentence of four to eight years ”, he details.

It is in these last scenarios that the triple popcorn or cool WhatsApp could be useful. However, it must be borne in mind that whether it is on this communication channel, or any other, we will always be prone to recording what we speak, so we must be more aware of what we say and to whom we say it.