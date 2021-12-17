A security video captures the trailer with migrants who crashed in Chiapas passing through a Migration checkpoint

A security video has confirmed that the trailer of the accident in which 55 migrants died on December 9 in Tuxtla Gutiérrez (Chiapas) went through a checkpoint with personnel from the National Migration Institute (INM). Hours later, the truck, which was traveling with 160 people crammed into its box, which was trying to cross the country to reach the northern border, collided with a bridge. The recording denies the statements of the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who assured that the vehicle had not circulated through any state post. “In this case, it did not go through any checkpoints,” he declared at one of his press conferences.

The trailer driver lost control of the vehicle traveling at more than 100 kilometers per hour and crashed into a bridge. In addition to the 55 deaths, the accident left 107 injured. Most of the people on board the truck came from Guatemala, although there were also people from Honduras, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic. They were trying to reach Houston, in the United States. To do this, they hired human smugglers to cross Mexico hidden inside the car, for amounts of up to 100,000 quetzals ($ 13,000).

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of this country