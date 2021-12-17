Acrylic, Mica and … Tabbed? The new effect that could come to Windows 11

Microsoft is putting all the meat on the grill to make Windows 11 a beautiful, fluid and stable operating system. They want users not to be indifferent to it but to love it. So far, the main efforts have been directed to the field of design and today we bring you a new novelty in this regard: the ‘Tabbed’ effect.

Windows 10 was characterized by the omnipresence of the effect Acrylic, a transparency that was present in almost all system applications and interface elements. From the hand of Windows 11 the effect came Mica, which has replaced Acrylic in a multitude of uses, being limited to elements such as drop-down menus within applications.

Mica has represented an important qualitative leap for the design of Windows 11. On the one hand, it offers an aesthetic superior to Acrylic Thanks to the fact that it is based on the color of our wallpaper, regardless of whether there is another application behind it. On the other, it guarantees better performance Than Acrylic, which suffered with modest graphics cards.

What will be the future of the effect Tabbed in Windows 11?

Now thanks to @StartIsBack on Twitter, we learned that Microsoft would be working on a new effect for Windows 11 that would be added to these two and that would receive the name of Tabbed. This effect seems that it will also catch the color of the desktop background but without applying a blur effect as it does Mica.

In these images shared by @FireCubeStudios we can see the difference between Mica Y Tabbed:

Some believe that there are enough clues to think that this “Tabbed” effect would be confined to very specific uses, one of them being helping to differentiate the tabs which will presumably end up adding the File Browser.

And you, what do you think it will be used for? Will we end up seeing it in stable builds of Windows 11?