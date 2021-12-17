Adamari López finally gave her opinion on Toni Costa’s supposed new relationship

Adamari López could not continue to evade rumors about the alleged relationship that her ex-partner, Toni Costa, has with an Instagram model. During her participation in Miss Universe 2021, a reporter asked her face to face about this romance.

After the contest ended and Adamari got off the stage, a journalist from the Gossip No Like program approached her to find out what she thinks about it. “How do you see that Toni is already with her partner and that it has already become official?”He asked.

For the actress this was an unexpected question, so she was surprised but still answered: “terrific”With a smile on his face.

Without a doubt, Adamari with this answer made it clear that this type of rumor does not take away his sleep and showed how friendly he can be despite the uncomfortable questions from reporters.

Remember that in a recent interview, Toni Costa assured that these rumors are false and prefers not to focus on them. “They are gossip and I don’t like to get into it, because I don’t want to feed something that people do that don’t have respect for people; no, I don’t want to enter isor, ”he said.

Alleged discrimination

The Puerto Rican was involved in another controversy after her participation as a judge in the 70th edition of the Miss Universe. And the fact is that the fans of the candidate Miss Paraguay, Nadia Ferreira, were not happy with the fact that Miss India was chosen as the winner. Given this, they exploited against Adamari ensuring that she made a discriminatory comment against the Paraguayan on social media.

The criticisms were so great that the host of “Hoy Día” had to clarify the situation in an interview with her partner Chiquibaby, who asked her if the accusations against her were true.

López clarified that she never said anything that could hurt Miss Paraguay’s susceptibility, and on the contrary, she expressed how beautiful and intelligent she looked in the contest.

“There is a lot of controversy about that … I met her at the end of the contest, I congratulated her and told her that she had done a wonderful job that she could also have been the winner, that was the only thing I commented”, Expressed Adamari in the interview.

He also said that the three candidates who reached the final round could be crowned perfectly as universal queen, however, Miss India was the one who stood out the most in the final question.

“Any of the three could have won, India won because she was constant in her correct answers, she was confident in her answers and that made her worthy of her crown. Although Miss Paraguay and South Africa answered very well, the one that stood out the most in the final question was India and it seems that we agreed because it was the winner ”, commented the Puerto Rican.