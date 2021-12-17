Águila confirms casualties for Clausura 2022

Águila announced the casualties for the next tournament and Nicolás Muñoz, Salvadoran football’s top scorer, is one of the players who will not continue in the feathered team.

The Migueleño team fell in the quarterfinals against Once Deportivo by way of penalties and the coaching staff already made the first decisions for the Clausura 2022.

In the case of the Panamanian soccer player, he scored his 95th goal on May 31, 2021, with which he surpassed the Williams Reyes mark and became the historic scorer of Salvadoran football.

With the arrival of Domizzi to the bench for the Apertura 2021, Muñoz had little activity, but managed to raise his mark to 297 points.

In addition to Nicolás Muñoz, the Brazilian Lucas Ventura, the Argentine Nicolá Martínez and the Honduran Elison Rivas will not remain in the nest.

The central defender Ronald Rodríguez was also confirmed on the casualty list.