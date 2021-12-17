Alarming increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in New Jersey continues amid concern over Ómicron – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know While New York faces an alarming rise in COVID-19, New Jersey is quietly going through the same peak, with new cases reaching an 11-month high and hospitalizations at levels last seen in the spring.

New Jersey reported 6,271 new laboratory-confirmed cases Thursday, the highest single-day total since mid-January and an increase of nearly 40% in just one week.

Hospitalizations are also increasing, by 14% in a week, reaching levels last recorded in April.

NEW JERSEY – While New York faces an alarming rise in COVID-19, New Jersey is quietly going through the same peak, with new cases reaching an 11-month high and hospitalizations at levels last seen in the spring.

New Jersey reported 6,271 new laboratory-confirmed cases on Thursday and 6,260 on Friday, the highest single-day totals since mid-January and an increase of nearly 40% in just one week.

Hospitalizations are also increasing, by 14% in a week, reaching levels last recorded in April.

On the last day for which data was available, the state said about one in eight COVID tests statewide tested positive, again reaching April levels.

Across the state, the impacts of this increase are already being seen. This week, Princeton University moved the finals online as cases increased on campus.

The university’s seven-day moving average of daily positive tests more than doubled between December 10 and 15.

The CDC has said that the highly contagious and rapidly spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 is being detected in New York and New Jersey at a rate 4 times higher than in the rest of the country.