Aldo Rocha, the captain that Atlas needed

In November 2020 he was hired as a new reinforcement of the Rojinegros del Atlas. Little was said about him, they didn’t have so much faith in him. Aldo Rocha played his first game with the Foxes in Guard1anes 2021 and from the beginning he wore the captain’s badge, which generated controversy and some disagreements between La Fiel, something that would soon be forgotten.

Matches passed, a tournament was even completed and Aldo Rocha was still at a high level, to the extent that the fans and public opinion were crying out for Gerardo to consider him Martino for the Tricolor, something that still does not happen. However, the Guanajuato continued doing his job on the court until he achieved what practically no one had achieved, the title with Atlas in the 2021 Apertura.

Right-handed in profile, seemingly slow, but with exact positioning, field vision and ball recovery ability, Aldo Rocha is the natural leader that Atlas needed. He is 29 years old and it seems that he is over 35 and that he has defended the Rojinegros shirt since his birth, something that the Faithful thanks him, recognizes him and praises him.

Aldo Paul Rocha González, born in León, Guanajuato, only in the historic tournament of the championship played 23 games, 17 in the league and six in the league. He achieved two goals, one of them practically that of the title and had an assist, fulfilling two thousand 65 minutes on the field of play. He played practically all matches, except against Tigres, a game in which he left the field five minutes after the game ended.

The containment wheel goes down in history as one of the captains with the most importance and leadership that Atlas has had, not only because of the title, the goal in the final and being a man who embraced the Faithful, but also because of his ability to be that man who guided the team to the coronation , something that other large captains could not achieve, such as Rafael Márquez, Osvaldo Martínez, Rodrigo Millar, Leandro Cufré or Juan Carlos “Negro” Medina, to mention the last men who have been bearers of the captain’s badge in the La Madriguera team .

IN SHORT

Rocha’s numbers in Atlas

Played games: 43

Minutes played: 3,881

Goals: 5

Yellow cards: 14

Red cards: 0

Assists: 1