Aleida Núñez raises the temperature by showing off her attributes in a tiny bra

The Mexican Aleida Nunez He again sets his social networks on fire after he shared a couple of images where he is seen doing extreme waste of sensuality in tiny lingerie.

The also actress has left very little to the imagination by showing off her well turned and worked great body, which she gives so much care with intense exercise routines that have caused her to have one of the most enviable physiques on social networks.

And it was right there that Núñez has not missed the opportunity to share an intimate moment on his Instagram account where he usually uploads sexy photos to the delight of his fans who do not miss any of his publications.

On this occasion, she is showing off in what seems like a morning while modeling a transparent robe that is worn over her shoulders, a delicate bra that can barely retain her voluptuousness, which enhances her toned abdomen that draws sighs from her followers.

Currently the also dancer and singer has joined a musical project that makes her very excited, since it is a staging of the name “Love of three”, Which had its premiere in Mexico with considerable success just a few days ago.

Just a few days ago, the 40-year-old blonde businesswoman left her millions of followers on Instagram with their mouths open for the impressive yoga pose What she has achieved, while wearing tight metallic blue leggings.

Keep reading:

Aleida Núñez leaves her fans breathless by showing off an impressive yoga pose