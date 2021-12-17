Alejandro Fernández’s ex reveals what Don Chente did before he died

Throughout these days and after the death of Vicente Fernandez, not only the direct family of the legendary singer has given their impressions, but also all those close to the dynasty, as Mariana González, Vicente Fernández Jr’s girlfriend, who She expressed her devastated pain and even showed some images next to the Charro de Huentitán.

But now it is América Guinart, ex-wife of Alejandro Fernández, who spoke of the sad moment that the Fernándezes are going through in full mourning, even revealing what, according to her, Doña Cuquita’s husband did before leaving.

It was during an interview with a newspaper that the woman who gave her first children to El Potrillo, He confessed that the widow, children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren of “Chente” will not have problems due to his fortune, since the Mexican artist left everything ready for when he was missing from the family.

“Vicente was always very intelligent and in the last year he has been fixing his things a lot so that if he is missing everything, he will leave super-arranged with children, grandchildren and everyone. He is very organized and arranged everything so as not to leave problems “Guinart detailed.

Besides adding, “I think the most significant for me was a charro suit that he gave me after a concert. He took it off, signed it, and gave it to me; now, I gave the button to Alex so that he could put it on a charro suit, and somehow wear it, but I have saved my suit, that was very nice “said Alejandro Fernández’s ex-wife.

