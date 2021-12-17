Amanda Serrano faces tough test in preamble to future fight against Katie Taylor

It is not a secret that Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano he covets a fight against Katie Taylor to put an end to the argument about who deserves to occupy the throne of the world’s best pound-for-pound in women’s boxing.

Before I think of Taylor, Serrano will first have to overcome one last obstacle to the Spanish Miriam Gutierrez (14-1, 5 KO) during the undercard that will take place at the Amelie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday night.

For the game against Gutierrez, Serrano (40-1-1, 30 KO) will rise to 135 pounds for the first time several years and will serve as a preamble to a date with Taylor during the spring of 2022, possibly at Madison Square Garden in New York.

“I want to test myself again at 135 pounds. We know that Miriam is a difficult opponent and I want to test my power at that weight ”, shared Serrano during an interview with this medium. “I feel good, strong and fast at this weight.”

Amanda Serrano returns to the 135-pound category for the first time in several years. ( Nick Levya / SHOWTIME )

For the past few years, Serrano kept fighting at 126 pounds. As part of the process to gain weight, he hired a nutritionist to prepare meals for him.

“Maintaining the weight was the hardest. The nutritionist prepared larger portions of food for me to make sure I was maintaining the weight. Every time I go to the gym, I work extremely hard so I lose weight easily so I had to make sure I kept the weight off, ”said the New York-based young woman.

Serrano is aware that the possibility of a mega fight with Taylor is on the horizon, but tries not to look beyond Gutierrez.

“Every fight is important that is accompanied by pressure. You have to keep that winning mentality. One can be a champion and be at the top for a while, but the difficult thing is to stay to be the best. I see Miriam as a test. I never look over my opponent because you never know what can happen. In boxing there are many surprises and one cannot allow them to happen, “he said.

It’s been more than a decade since Serrano stepped out of the ring with a loss.

“There are those who want to see that one continue to win and others who want to see me lose or fail. I don’t like the feeling of losingThat is why I make sure not to leave the decision in the hands of the judges and I hope to continue doing the same ”, he concluded.

The event will be available through Showtime’s pay-per-view system from 10:00 pm, Puerto Rico time.